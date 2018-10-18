Trending:

Argos Cyber Monday Deals – What to expect and deals live now

Argos Cyber Monday Deals: The beloved UK retailer no longer relies on its physical stores and iconic catalogue to sell its wares. Argos is now a major online retailer.

While it’s not quite at Amazon’s level of range and diversity (what retailer is?), Argos still sells everything from toys to toasters. All of which makes it an important source of bargains come Cyber Monday.

Talking of which, we’ve assembled a handy guide on what to expect from Argos this coming Cyber Monday. We’ve also rounded up some of the best deals available from the retailer right now. If you’re looking for the best Cyber Monday deals at other retailers, be sure to check out our Cyber Monday 2018 page.

Argos Cyber Monday

Argos is a major source of toy deals each and every Cyber Monday, with deals running right through the extended Black Friday period. This should automatically rule out straying into your local Argos store around that time. Hell hath no fury like a store full of screaming brats.

It’s also full of frazzled grown-ups looking for toys of their own, with big savings on hoovers, consoles and more. Save yourself the hassle – bookmark this page and do your Argos shopping online this Cyber Monday.

So what happened last year? Well, Argos knocked a whopping £240 off a Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner, whilst also chopping £50 off the price of a Zinc Smart X Hoverboard.

We also saw a significant price drop for console bundles last year. It might be a smart bet to check out this page come Cyber Monday if you’re looking to snag a new PS4 Pro or Xbox One X for some 4K gaming.

Who knows? There might even be money of the Nintendo Switch. Stranger things have happened.

Keep in mind that Cyber Monday is typically your last opportunity to pick up a whole bunch of bargains before Christmas. If you miss Black Friday for whatever reason, don’t miss its tech-savvy little brother.

Best Argos deals this week

Of course, you don’t need to wait for Cyber Monday to snag yourself an Argos deal. The UK favourite always has some tempting offer or other on display.

It’s famous for its 3 for 2 toy offers, but you can also get some low prices on TVs, soundbars, headphones, laptops and much much more.

We’ll keep this page updated with all of the best Argos deals, so be sure to bookmark and come back whenever you’re looking to make a purchase.

All prices were correct at time of publication. Prices are subject to change at a moment’s notice, so be sure to act fast if you spot something you want.

Best Argos TV Deals (Price: Low to high)

Hisense 50 Inch H50A6250UK Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR

No, your eyes don't deceive you. You can pick up a 50-inch 4K HDR TV for less than £400. Argos is selling this for less than Amazon at the moment and you can pick up some Nectar points.

Argos

|

Lowest Price

|

Now £379.00

View Deal

Now £379.00

|

Lowest Price

|

Argos

LG 43 Inch 43UK6400PLF Smart Ultra HD TV with HDR

We're big fans of LG's smart TVs thanks to webOS, which has all the apps and streaming services you could want. This model is going for £30 cheaper than most other retailers.

Argos

|

Save £30

|

Now £369

View Deal

Now £369

|

Save £30

|

Argos

Sony Bravia 50 Inch KDL50WF663 Smart Full HD LED TV with HDR

A big Sony Bravia without a big price tag. This model supports Sony's x-reality pro to upscale content to 4K to make everything look its best.

Argos

|

Save £30

|

Now £499

View Deal

Now £499

|

Save £30

|

Argos

Best Argos Soundbar Deals (Price: Low to high)

Panasonic HTB8 80W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth

This budget-friendly option from Panasonic is great because it also includes Bluetooth connectivity. This means you can play audio off another device like a phone or tablet, as well as connecting to your TV through its optical connection.

Argos

|

Save £10

|

Now £59

View Deal

Now £59

|

Save £10

|

Argos

LG LAS260B 100W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth

This LG soundbar delivers a respectable amount of power for not a lot of money. It also includes Bluetooth and connects through a simple optical cable.

Argos

|

Now £69

View Deal

Now £69

|

Argos

LG SJ3 300W 2.1Ch Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Sub

This meaty offering from LG offers 2.1 channel sound, complete with a bassy 200 watt subwoofer and a price that undercuts Amazon.

Argos

|

Save £40

|

Now £129

View Deal

Now £129

|

Save £40

|

Argos

Best Argos Laptop Deals (Price: Low to high)

HP Omen 15.6 Inch i5 8GB 128GB 1TB GTX1050 Gaming Laptop

Argos is selling this HP gaming model for the same price as Amazon, but if you're collecting Nectar points then Argos is a good option, especially with click and collect.

Argos

|

Now £879.99

View Deal

Now £879.99

|

Argos

Best Argos Tablet Deals

Huawei MediaPad T3 (8-inch)

This 8-inch Android tablet has a great design and crisp display, making it great for browsing and watching video.

Argos

|

Now £119.99

View Deal

Now £119.99

|

Argos

Huawei MediaPad T3 (10-inch)

Or if you want a bigger screen, go for this 10-inch version for not much more.

Argos

|

Now £129.99

View Deal

Now £129.99

|

Argos

Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite

You can now save £60 on this intriguing Android tablet, which packs in an impressive four-speaker sound set-up.

Argos

|

Now £219.99

View Deal

Now £219.99

|

Argos

Best Argos Electric Toothbrush Deals

Oral-B Vitality Cross Action

If you're looking for a basic model that will still improve your overall dental hygiene, this is a great choice. Argos is selling it for the lowest price anywhere.

Argos

|

Lowest Price

|

Now £17.49

View Deal

Now £17.49

|

Lowest Price

|

Argos

Oral-B Pro 2000S Sensi Ultrathin Electric Toothbrush

The Oral-B Pro 2 range comes with a handy built-in timer and smart notifications to make sure that you brush your teeth as efficiently as possible. Now with £20 off the RRP.

Argos

|

Save £20

|

Now £39.99

View Deal

Now £39.99

|

Save £20

|

Argos

Best Argos Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)

JAM Transit Fitness Wireless Sports In-Ear Headphones

If you're after a wireless pair of headphones for sports, these are an absolute bargain that can cope with all the sweat and rigours of exercise.

Argos

|

Save 50%

|

Now £15.99

View Deal

Now £15.99

|

Save 50%

|

Argos

Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones

Or if you have a bigger budget, go for these sports headphones that deliver trademark Bose sound quality.

Argos

|

Save £20

|

Now £129.95

View Deal

Now £129.95

|

Save £20

|

Argos

Argos Vacuum Cleaner Deals (Price: Low to high)

Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson's nimble Light Ball makes getting around a breeze. It also weighs just 6.9kg, so isn't a chore to get up and down the stairs. It's great across a range of surfaces and has one-click hygienic bin emptying so the end of a vacuuming session isn't a mess.

Argos

|

Lowest Price

|

Now £199.99

View Deal

Now £199.99

|

Lowest Price

|

Argos

Best Argos BBQ Deals

Landmann Kettle Charcoal BBQ

This classy-looking kettle BBQ is the perfect size for anyone with a smaller garden or patio. It has charcoal dividers that make it versatile enough for smoking and indirect cooking, too.

Argos

|

Now £119.99

View Deal

Now £119.99

|

Argos

Deluxe Lovo Premium Charcoal Party BBQ with Rotissierie

A great saving on this versatile charcoal BBQ, which includes a battery-powered rotisserie as an added bonus.

Argos

|

Now £129.99

View Deal

Now £129.99

|

Argos

Argos SIM-Free Deals – Flagship Phones

iPhone 8 64GB (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition

This special edition version of the iPhone 8 can now be snapped up for a tasty discount.

Argos

|

Save £60

|

Now £599

View Deal

Now £599

|

Save £60

|

Argos

iPhone 8 Plus 64GB (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition

If you fancy the iPhone 8 Plus version of the RED Special Edition (with a bigger screen and 4K video recording) then you can nab this with a great saving.

Argos

|

Save £60

|

Now £699

View Deal

Now £699

|

Save £60

|

Argos

Argos SIM-Free Deals – Mid-range Phones

Sim Free Apple iPhone SE 32GB Mobile Phone - Space Grey

If you want the iOS experience but don't want to fork out a ton of money then the iPhone SE is a fantastic option to pick out, now with £30 off.

Argos

|

Save £30

|

£249.00

View Deal

£249.00

|

Save £30

|

Argos

Argos Best SIM-Free Deals – Budget Phones

Honor 7X

How do you make a great value smartphone even better value for money? Knock £20 off the asking price, that's how.

Argos

|

Save £20

|

Now £179.95

View Deal

Now £179.95

|

Save £20

|

Argos

Samsung Galaxy J3 with 40% off Samsung Evo Plus 32GB Memory Card

Any purchase of the Galaxy J3 includes a 40% saving on a 32GB Memory Card – giving you an extra 32GB of storage for just £14.99.

Argos

|

Save £10

|

Now £129.95

View Deal

Now £129.95

|

Save £10

|

Argos

Argos delivery and collection

We’ve mentioned already that Argos, like every other retailer on this planet, can’t compete with Amazon for sheer dizzying range. But it has a number of other advantages that tip the scales back in its favour.

For one thing, there’s the choice of delivery options. You can have Argos items brought straight to your front door, with deliveries right across mainland UK and Northern Ireland between 7am and 10pm, seven days a week.

There’s also the provision of a Fast Track Delivery service, which means you’ll receive your items on the very day you ordered them. So long as you make your purchase before 6pm and select the appropriate option, Argos can deliver by 10pm that day.

The real advantage Argos holds over online-only retailers is the ability to click and collect your items from one of the hundreds of Argos stores around the country. Most of us aren’t around during the day to accept home deliveries, which makes this option invaluable.

If the item you’ve ordered is marked with a Fast Track symbol on its online listing, you can even head into the store and collect it from the special Fast Track counter within 60 seconds of purchasing. Now that’s convenient.

Nectar points

If you’re a committed Nectar points collector, ordering from Argos can really pay off. Not only can you collect Nectar point on your spend, but you can also spend those Nectar points at the checkout.

Have a look at the Nectar site to see what offers are currently available as there are occasional double point incentives.

