Want a top-notch phone without paying top prices? You have the chance right now to buy the Samsung Galaxy S10e from Argos for just £499, saving yourself a stonking £170 in the process.

It should be noted that the colour you pick is vital to the deal. There’s money off to be had on every version, but the more ordinary black and white variants are still £599, marked down by a none too shabby, but not quite as extraordinary £70.

Therefore, if you want to get the best value for money (and also want all your friends to notice that you’ve got a brand new phone) you’ll probably want to pick up the S10e in eye-catching Prism Green or arresting Canary Yellow.

With the Galaxy S10e, Samsung was focussed on producing a high quality phone at a price that wouldn’t break the bank. That said, the £669 RRP was never exactly what you’d call cheap. At these prices, however, the S10e is more affordable than ever.

While of course a few corners were cut to achieve the lower price tag when compared to the Galaxy S10, the S10e notably doesn’t feel like an inferior model. It supports HDR10+ visuals, has a 12 megapixel camera that can produce some beautiful shots and boasts a UI that is both functional and attractive. Really, unless the two phones were side by side, you’d be hard-pressed to spot the difference.

Pivoting away from the trend of giant phones that need both hands to properly operate, the S10e packs just as many features into a slightly more manageable model that is much more natural and comfortable to use. A welcome development, it seems the days of phone-induced thumb strain may at last be coming to an end.

Our reviewer gave the Galaxy S10e a 9/10 rating. His verdict, that “the Galaxy S10e is absolutely jam-packed with functionality and feels as capable and as premium as any other top-tier phone on the market”, tells you everything you need to know about this excellent product.

These are some truly stellar savings on Samsung’s excellent base-level flagship smartphone, and we expect them to be flying off the shelves like hotcakes. They may well be sold out before you know it, so get in there while stocks last.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

