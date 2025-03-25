:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Aqara’s home security deals are a massive win for smart home enthusiasts

Thomas Deehan In partnership with By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

If you’re a smart home enthusiast looking to bolster your home’s security in one fell swoop, then the ongoing sale on Aqara devices might be exactly what you’re after.

For those who don’t know, Aqara sells a wide range of smart home devices including thermostats, cameras and even pet feeders, and while a handful of those products are currently on offer, there’s a ‘make your own’ bundle hidden in plain sight that’s perfect for bolstering the security of your front door.

Right now the Aqara Video Doorbell G4 and the Aqara Smart Lock U200 are significantly reduced, both of which make for the ideal bundle to have your front door be as secure as possible, giving you peace of mind at a discount.

Starting with the most important part of that duo, the Aqara Video Doorbell G4 provides you with an instantly accessible video feed of what’s happening at your front door in real-time. Not only is this incredibly handy for any deliveries that turn up (as you can have a two-way conversation via the doorbell’s built-in microphone and speaker), but it can also keep you abreast of any movement it notices after the sun goes down with its night vision mode.

Aqara Video Doorbell G4 deal

Aqara Video Doorbell G4 deal

Aqara’s video doorbell can let you capture crisp, HD footage of the front of your home, and let you communicate with anyone dropping off a parcel.

  • Amazon
  • Was £119.99
  • Now just £79.99
View Deal

There’s even Face Recognition available on the device, so you’ll know right away whether a friendly face has popped round to say hello. With support for both wired and wireless operation, the G4 gives you the freedom to place it either on the door itself or just off to the side, so there’s plenty of flexibility here to work with the space at hand.

You’ve got support for both local and cloud storage too, so if you’d rather avoid any additional fees entirely then you can opt for saving video to either a MicroSD card or network-attached storage. It is worth pointing out though that Aqara does offer seven days of free cloud storage at a time, so there is a free tier available which can save you quite a bit of money compared to the competition.

If you’re away on holiday and a friend needs to swing by your home to borrow something, or simply just to water the plants in your stead, then the Aqara Smart Lock U200 can let them in without hassle. In these instances, you can give them a code for the keypad and then change the code when you return.

Aqara Smart Lock U200 deal

Aqara Smart Lock U200 deal

No need to worry about losing your keys ever again with the Aqara Smart U200, which lets you access your home via a code, your Apple Watch, an NFC tag and more.

  • Amazon
  • Was £269.99
  • Now just £189.99
View Deal

With the smart lock in tow, you won’t have to worry about leaving home without your keys ever again. From an NFC tag to remote access via the Aqara app, there are tons of options for getting back into your abode. Thanks to compatibility with Apple Home keys, you can even open the lock with your Apple Watch. For kids or dependents who might not have access to the app, you can get them set up with the built-in fingerprint reader for quick access.

Similarly, the nagging worry that you’ve left the door unlocked is a thing of the past when you have the U200 installed, as it can automatically lock itself after the door is closed, and you can confirm as much by heading into the Aqara app. 

With the Aqara Video Doorbell G4 and the Aqara Smart Lock U200 reduced to £79.99 and £189.99 respectively, you can now buy both of these products together for just £269.98, bolstering your home’s security and saving you £120 in the process.

If you want to expand your smart home ecosystem even further there are other products currently on sale via Aqara’s Amazon store, including security cameras, presence sensors and more.

You might like…

The TP-Link RE700X could be the solution to your Wi-Fi struggles

The TP-Link RE700X could be the solution to your Wi-Fi struggles

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
These 5-star Sony headphones are almost half-price in Amazon’s spring sale

These 5-star Sony headphones are almost half-price in Amazon’s spring sale

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Our favourite rapid boil smart kettle is now under £70 on Amazon

Our favourite rapid boil smart kettle is now under £70 on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
The Echo Show 8 is seeing a huge price drop in time for Mother’s Day

The Echo Show 8 is seeing a huge price drop in time for Mother’s Day

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
My dream air fryer is 25% cheaper in Amazon’s spring sale

My dream air fryer is 25% cheaper in Amazon’s spring sale

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro noise-cancelling earbuds have plummeted in price 

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro noise-cancelling earbuds have plummeted in price 

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
Thomas Deehan
In partnership with By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access