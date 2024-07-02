Apple’s new iPad Air M2 has its first price drop

Despite having only launched in May, the iPad Air M2 just got its first ever price reduction thanks to this discount code from EE.

Enter the code AIR50EE at the checkout and get the 11-inch iPad Air M2 for just £549 from EE. That’s a decent saving of £50 off the RRP.

Running on Apple’s desktop level M2 chip, the iPad Air M2 can seamlessly multitask between apps without compromising on power and performance, and even promises to be nearly 50% faster than its most recent predecessor.

Not only will the iPad Air come shipped with Apple’s latest iPadOS 17, it will also be eligible for the iPadOS 18 upgrade once it launches this autumn. If you’ve been keen to try the upcoming iPad features announced at WWDC, such as Apple Intelligence, then investing now means you’ll be among the first.

With its high resolution Liquid Retina display, the iPad Air M2 promises to deliver a brilliant, responsive and colour-accurate viewing experience, plus it’s fitted with True Tone which keeps details sharp across all lighting conditions.

Fitted with two 12MP cameras, the iPad Air M2 makes it easy to snap images, make and receive an important video call and even shoot 4K video.

The front-facing landscape camera is especially ideal for video calls thanks to Centre Stage technology, which uses machine learning to automatically adjust the angle of the camera, ensuring you stay in frame.

We gave the iPad Air M2 a near-perfect 4.5-star rating with Editor Max Parker concluding: “With its M2 chip and support for the upcoming Apple Intelligence AI system, this iPad Air will last for years to come with great performance.”

As this is the first price reduction we’ve seen for the newly launched iPad Air M2, we’d recommend acting fast as we don’t expect it to stick around for long. At just £549, the iPad Air M2 is an easy bargain.