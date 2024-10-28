Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple’s new AirPods 4 have already got a huge price reduction

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

The latest iteration of Apple’s AirPods have had their first major price drop at Amazon.

Ahead of Black Friday, you can currently nab the Apple AirPods 4 (without active noise cancelling) for just £116.10 from Amazon. That’s a solid 10% off its usual price.

It’s not just UK customers that benefit from this bargain. US customers can also get the AirPods 4 (without active noise cancelling) for just $119 and save 8% off the usual price tag.

Fitted with dynamic head tracking, super-clear call quality and up to 30 hours of listening time, the AirPods 4 are the perfect audio companion for those within the Apple ecosystem.

Running on the Apple-designed H2 chip, audio and calls promise to sound better than ever on the AirPods 4. With Voice Isolation technology, the AirPods use advanced computational audio to reduce background noise on phone calls while isolating and clarifying your voice, even in loud conditions.

The AirPods 4 also sport a brand-new acoustic architecture which uses an Apple-designed low-distortion driver to deliver detailed audio with deeper bass and clearer highs than previous models.

Plus with Adaptive EQ, music is automatically tuned and adjusted to your ears so that you can hear rich detail in every song.

Naturally, as an Apple product, the AirPods 4 promise a seamless listening experience across all Apple devices. For example, if you’re playing music on your Mac, you’ll still be able to answer a call coming through on your iPhone without needing to switch devices. 

Your AirPods 4 can also sense when they’re removed from your ears and will pause playback until you put them back in.

Although we haven’t reviewed the AirPods 4 sans ANC ourselves, it currently has a 4.2-star rating based on just under 500 customer reviews. Customers report that they like the sound quality and comfort of the AirPods and find they sit nicely in the ear. 

Whether you need a new pair of earbuds or are starting your Christmas shopping early, this offer on the Apple AirPods 4 is not one to be missed.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

