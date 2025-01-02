Apple’s Mac Mini M4 is down to a bargain price for New Year

You can now pick up the fabulous Mac Mini M4 at a bargain price for the New Year.

Amazon is selling Apple’s latest and greatest compact desktop computer for just £569 right now. That’s a £30 saving on its £599 RRP.

It’s a great price for a classy machine that hit the market less than two months ago. This spec gets you a powerful M4 chip with a 10 core CPU and a 10 core GPU, together with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

All that performance has been squeezed into a tiny form factor that will slot into even the most constrained of desk set-ups. We’re talking just 5-inches wide, 5-inches deep and 2-inches tall. It truly is a wonder of engineering.

Despite having such a small footprint, there’s a Gigabit ethernet port, an HDMI port, and three Thunderbolt 4 ports around back, with two USB-C ports around front.

Just hook up a monitor, keyboard, and mouse, and you have yourself a remarkably capable desktop computer that will fly through anything short of high-end gaming.

We reckon this is the biggest bargain out there for such a machine, but we should mention that you can technically secure an even bigger saving (7% rather than 5%) if you spec up to the higher model with an M4 Pro chip, 24GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It’ll still set you back £1,299.97, though, and the truth is most people simply won’t need that much computer in their lives. The standard spec is pretty beastly.

We haven’t had a chance to review the Mac Mini M4 just yet, but it has secured an average Amazon customer rating of 4.7 out of 5.

We’ve always been big fans of the Mac Mini, especially since it made the switch to Apple’s own silicon. Our Editor, Max Parker, called the Mac Mini (2023) “A brilliant, versatile desktop computer”, and all signs point to the Mac Mini M4 continuing along the same path.