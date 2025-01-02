Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple’s Mac Mini M4 is down to a bargain price for New Year

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can now pick up the fabulous Mac Mini M4 at a bargain price for the New Year.

Amazon is selling Apple’s latest and greatest compact desktop computer for just £569 right now. That’s a £30 saving on its £599 RRP.

Save £30 on the Mac Mini M4

Save £30 on the Mac Mini M4

The brilliant Mac Mini M4 is being sold at a £30 discount right now, supplying top notch performance for just £569.

  • Amazon
  • Save £30
  • Now £569
View Deal

It’s a great price for a classy machine that hit the market less than two months ago. This spec gets you a powerful M4 chip with a 10 core CPU and a 10 core GPU, together with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

All that performance has been squeezed into a tiny form factor that will slot into even the most constrained of desk set-ups. We’re talking just 5-inches wide, 5-inches deep and 2-inches tall. It truly is a wonder of engineering.

Despite having such a small footprint, there’s a Gigabit ethernet port, an HDMI port, and three Thunderbolt 4 ports around back, with two USB-C ports around front.

Just hook up a monitor, keyboard, and mouse, and you have yourself a remarkably capable desktop computer that will fly through anything short of high-end gaming.

We reckon this is the biggest bargain out there for such a machine, but we should mention that you can technically secure an even bigger saving (7% rather than 5%) if you spec up to the higher model with an M4 Pro chip, 24GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It’ll still set you back £1,299.97, though, and the truth is most people simply won’t need that much computer in their lives. The standard spec is pretty beastly.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel.

Get Access

We haven’t had a chance to review the Mac Mini M4 just yet, but it has secured an average Amazon customer rating of 4.7 out of 5.

We’ve always been big fans of the Mac Mini, especially since it made the switch to Apple’s own silicon. Our Editor, Max Parker, called the Mac Mini (2023) “A brilliant, versatile desktop computer”, and all signs point to the Mac Mini M4 continuing along the same path.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access