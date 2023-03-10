 large image

Apple’s AirTag has just got its first price drop in months

Max Parker
Editor

If you’re after a set of Apple’s handy AirTag trackers then this deal saves you a good amount off the RRP set by Apple.

Amazon is currently offering a set of four AirTags for £94, that’s 21% or £25 off the price you’d pay if you walked into an Apple store and picked up the same product.

Considering you get four AirTags in the set, the price for each dinky tracker works out at £23.50 each – a very good price for a handy accessory.

While this might not be the lowest price we’ve seen this set of AirTags drop to before, it is the lowest we’ve seen it available for on Amazon in a number of months.

  • Amazon
  • Was £119
  • £94
Launched in 2021, the AirTag is Apple’s rival to trackers from brands like Tile. It uses the massive Find My network, along with Bluetooth, to help you keep an eye on whatever it’s attached to. For instance, pop one inside a rucksack and you’ll be able to monitor it from within the Find My app on iOS.

The tiny white and silver discs can also be attached to things like keys, camera gear and the like with additional cases. With four individual Tags included in this set, you can add them to a variety of products you want to keep an eye on.

Sadly there’s no support for Android devices, but the AirTag doesn’t require recharging in the same way an iPhone does – instead, the back pops off and the included coin cell battery can be easily replaced with a new one. This type of battery is widely available and affordable.

In our AirTag review we said, “Apple’s first tracker, AirTag, is a handy, well made device that makes it quick and easy to track down your keys when they get caught behind the cushions of your sofa. But during testing we found there are plenty of areas of improvement.”

If you’re on the hunt for a new iPhone, we’ve rounded up the best iPhone deals for the month all in one place.

