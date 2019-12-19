Apple’s 2019 iPad Air is now available to buy for under £385

Alice Marshall |

Another week, another fantastic £60 off discount code from eBay, allowing you to pick up the 2019 10.5″ iPad Air for £384.95 when quoting POPSALE at the checkout.

Apple products are notoriously expensive, so if you can pick up a product with an eligible discount code, it’s always worth a look. Especially when it comes to this year’s generation of the iPad Air, available to purchase for just £384.95 via the Hi-Tech Electronics eBay store.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Apple 2019 iPad Air Deal

APPLE iPad Air 3 10.5" 2019 model, 64 GB

Portable and powerful, the iPad Air packs the A12 Bionic for supreme performance, wrapped in a 10.5-inch Retina Display with Apple Pencil gen 1 compatibility and powering the new iPadOS.

eBay

|

Save £60

|

Now £384.95

View Deal

Now £384.95

|

Save £60

|

eBay

Listed as £444.95 for the 64GB model, you can select between the Grey, Silver and Gold variants and take £60 off when entering the discount code POPSALE at the checkout.

The iPad Air places itself slap bang in the middle of Apple’s tablet range, sitting beneath the more advanced iPad Pro model as a worthy option for those looking for a marginally more affordable product.

Boasting a stunning 10.5-inch screen, the iPad Air’s Retina Display boasts a brilliant 500 nits at maximum brightness, delivered in a more portable size in comparison to the Pro’s 11 or 12.9-inch options. It hosts much the same design overall as previous iPads, with quite a chunky bezel and a TouchID equipped home button centred in its chin.

There are a few key changes though, including magnetic connectors on its side for you to easily connect and use an Apple keyboard, as well as Apple Pencil support, though, much to our disappointment, we only see compatibility with the first generation here.

It also packs the A12 Bionic chipset, which provides a very competent, even impressive, performance from the iPad Air, allowing for a smooth gaming experience during our reviewing process, as well as when carrying out photo editing and other fairly heavy duty tasks.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Apple 2019 iPad Air Deal

APPLE iPad Air 3 10.5" 2019 model, 64 GB

Portable and powerful, the iPad Air packs the A12 Bionic for supreme performance, wrapped in a 10.5-inch Retina Display with Apple Pencil gen 1 compatibility and powering the new iPadOS.

eBay

|

Save £60

|

Now £384.95

View Deal

Now £384.95

|

Save £60

|

eBay

With a 10-hour battery life, the iPad Air is a reliable machine and offers a flexible hybrid for those who want the power and versatility of both laptop and a tablet. Complete with the new iPadOS which allows for more seamless multi-tasking, the iPad Air is a clear winner for those who want the best of both worlds.

Already reduced from Apple’s official store price of £479, bring the 2019 model of the iPad Air down by almost £100 with the eBay discount code POPSALE, expiring at midnight on December 23rd – just in time for some last minute Christmas shopping.

For amazing more offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Alice Marshall
Commercial Content Writer
Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…
Alice Marshall

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor