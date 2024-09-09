Apple won’t have a flip phone, but Samsung’s is going cheap

Considering Apple won’t be releasing a flip phone any time soon, if you’re keen to get your hands on a new clamshell smartphone then the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a great alternative, especially at this price.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 handset is currently just £882 from Voxi which is a massive £167 off its RRP, and easily the best price you’ll find it for right now.

In order to take advantage of this deal, you’ll need to order the phone with a minimum £10 Voxi SIM. This SIM is flexible and can be cancelled immediately after purchase so you won’t be tied into a Voxi plan nor incur any future costs.

Having said that, the £10 SIM does boast a whopping 45GB of 5G data plus unlimited social media use too, so if you do need a new SIM to accompany your handset then this is a great value choice.

With a compact and nostalgic clamshell flip design, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 combines the usefulness of a full-sized smartphone with the convenience of folding down into a neatly pocket-sized form.

When folded, the Z Flip 6 has a 3.4-inch cover display which allows you to conveniently perform tasks you would do regularly on your phone, such as replying to messages and following routes on Maps, without needing to open up the device.

For the full experience, open the Z Flip 6 up and you’ll be greeted by the Super AMOLED 6.7-inch screen which boasts a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and can reach up to 2600 nits of peak brightness so it can be used even in bright sunlight.

It’s not just its design that makes the Z Flip 6 impressive, as it also boasts the inclusion of Galaxy AI. This toolkit includes powerful features such as Photo Assist for photo editing and Live Translation which allows you to seamlessly converse in real time with someone speaking another language.

Overall we gave the Galaxy Z Flip 6 a four-star rating, with Cam Bunton concluding the handset is “a smart choice for those after a clamshell foldable.”

Now just £882 from Voxi, if you’ve been considering a flip smartphone for a while but have been waiting for a sizeable price cut then this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is too good to miss.