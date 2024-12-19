Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Watch Ultra 2’s biggest price cut yet has arrived in time for Christmas

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’ve left it late buying a gift for the iPhone-owning outdoorsy type in your life, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has received a huge price cut.

Argos is now selling the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for £599.25, which is so low, it’s being labelled as a Clearance item. That’s quite something for Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch, which is still selling for £799 direct from the manufacturer.

Wearables expert James Stables reviewed this one for us, and doled out a score of 4.5 out of 5. “It’s still the best Apple Watch on the market,” he concluded.

“The Apple Watch Ultra 2 strikes a great balance between powerful outdoor features and being an excellent smartwatch companion,” he elaborated. “It’s also just an Apple Watch power user’s dream, and offers all the latest gesture features, a gorgeous titanium build and, finally, an end to battery anxiety”.

That latter point references the fact that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 can now go a full 50 to 60 hours of light usage on a single charge, lasting our reviewer into a third day. That’s will full 24-hour usage, with Apple’s sleep tracking features put to use.

Going back to that bit about design, this thing is built to last. Now made of 95% recycled titanium and with a MIL-STD 810H grading, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is as tough as they come. It’s also attained a 10 ATM rating, which means it can withstand water depths of 100 metres.

Apple’s exemplary health tracking includes giving you an ECG on your wrist, while it also supports cycle and sleep tracking alongside the usual workout features.

Apple’s WatchOS 10 is arguably the best smartwatch UI in the business, and will hook up seamlessly with your iPhone and other Apple gear.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the apex predator of smartwatches, and the fact that you can already secure a £200 price cut on it kind of blows our minds.

