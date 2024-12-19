Apple Watch Ultra 2’s biggest price cut yet has arrived in time for Christmas

If you’ve left it late buying a gift for the iPhone-owning outdoorsy type in your life, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has received a huge price cut.

Argos is now selling the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for £599.25, which is so low, it’s being labelled as a Clearance item. That’s quite something for Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch, which is still selling for £799 direct from the manufacturer.

Save £200 on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is selling at a steep £200 discount already over on Argos. Argos

Save £200

Now £599.25 View Deal

Wearables expert James Stables reviewed this one for us, and doled out a score of 4.5 out of 5. “It’s still the best Apple Watch on the market,” he concluded.

“The Apple Watch Ultra 2 strikes a great balance between powerful outdoor features and being an excellent smartwatch companion,” he elaborated. “It’s also just an Apple Watch power user’s dream, and offers all the latest gesture features, a gorgeous titanium build and, finally, an end to battery anxiety”.

That latter point references the fact that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 can now go a full 50 to 60 hours of light usage on a single charge, lasting our reviewer into a third day. That’s will full 24-hour usage, with Apple’s sleep tracking features put to use.

Going back to that bit about design, this thing is built to last. Now made of 95% recycled titanium and with a MIL-STD 810H grading, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is as tough as they come. It’s also attained a 10 ATM rating, which means it can withstand water depths of 100 metres.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel. Get Access

Apple’s exemplary health tracking includes giving you an ECG on your wrist, while it also supports cycle and sleep tracking alongside the usual workout features.

Apple’s WatchOS 10 is arguably the best smartwatch UI in the business, and will hook up seamlessly with your iPhone and other Apple gear.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the apex predator of smartwatches, and the fact that you can already secure a £200 price cut on it kind of blows our minds.