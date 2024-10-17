Apple Watch Ultra 2 now has a much needed price cut

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, has just received a most welcome price cut.

You can say what you like about Apple’s latest ruggedised smartwatch – and we happen to think it’s great – there’s no denying it’s a little expensive. Apple demands £799 of your hard-earned money to secure one.

Thankfully, Amazon is now running an excellent deal on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, bringing the price down to £692.10. That’s a saving of around £107, or a 13 percent discount.

Save 13% on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has received a huge discount on Amazon right now, bringing it down to an almost accessible price. Amazon

Now £692.10 View Deal

We should point out that this deal is specific to the Indigo Alpine Loop Medium configuration. Other loop provisions will cost you more.

Amazon is listing this deal as the ‘Lowest price in 30 days’, and we’re inclined to agree. There haven’t been many price cuts this consequential on the Ultra 2 since its launch last year.

We awarded the Apple Watch Ultra 2 a very positive 4.5 out of 5 review at the time of its release, calling it “still the best Apple Watch on the market”.

“The Apple Watch Ultra 2 strikes a great balance between powerful outdoor features and being an excellent smartwatch companion,” we concluded. “It’s also just an Apple Watch power user’s dream, and offers all the latest gesture features, a gorgeous titanium build and, finally, an end to battery anxiety”.

The screen is fabulously clear and bright, with a 50 percent-brighter 3000 nits peak. Elsewhere, the sheer number and quality of its sports tracking features help it to stand out from all but the most hardcore of Garmin watches.

Meanwhile the Apple Watch Ultra 2’s smartwatch features are unmatched – provided you also own an iPhone, of course. Services such as Apple Pay and Apple Music make it a joy to wear day to day.

Just about the only major thing the Apple Watch Ultra 2 needed was a big price cut, and here it is.