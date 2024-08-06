Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Watch Series 9 price dramatically sliced by Walmart

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest model in the mainline series and US shoppers can save save $100 on this excellent watchOS smartwatch.

Head on over to Walmart and you’ll find the Apple Watch Series 9 for $299, which is $100 off the $399 asking price for this model, which has a smaller 41mm display and built-in GPS.

$100 off the Apple Watch 9

$100 off the Apple Watch 9

The current generation Apple Watch 9 is currently $100 off at Walmart. You can now get the 41mm GPS model with an aluminium case for $299

  • Walmart
  • Was $399
  • Now $299
View Deal

You can also choose from three available colours of the aluminium case including midnight, pink and starlight. You’ll be able to choose from a S/M and M/L band in a colour matching the case.

Our reviewer described the Apple Watch Series 9 as “still the king” when it comes to smartwatches and by far the best option for iPhone users.

He praised the faster version of Siri, accurate health and fitness tracking, very bright screen and the recycled alumninium casing.

One of the best new features is the Double Tap gesture controls made possible by the new processors. You’ll be able to tap the thumb and forefinger together on the wearing hand to do things like answer a phonecall or turn off an alarm when you only have one hand available.

Our reviewer gave the Apple Watch Series 9 a 4.5 star review from a possible 5 and and called it “the best all-round smartwatch or iPhone”. He said it’s “more affordable than the Ultra and is packed with health and fitness features.”

Max Parker concluded: “The design is iconic, if a little long in the tooth, and there’s a fantastic selection of features from accurate workout tracking to fast performance and not to mention the best array of watch faces on any smartwatch.

“If you’ve got an iPhone, want a smartwatch and don’t have the spare cash for the more modern feeling Apple Watch Ultra 2 then the Apple Watch Series 9 is easy to recommend.”

You might like…

Galaxy S23 is now the best value Android upgrade

Galaxy S23 is now the best value Android upgrade

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
Best Apple Watch Series 9 deals for August 2024

Best Apple Watch Series 9 deals for August 2024

Thomas Deehan 4 hours ago
Best iPad Air deals for August 2024

Best iPad Air deals for August 2024

Jessica Gorringe 6 hours ago
Best Kindle Scribe deals for August 2024

Best Kindle Scribe deals for August 2024

Thomas Deehan 9 hours ago
Now’s your chance to get AirPods Max at £90 off RRP

Now’s your chance to get AirPods Max at £90 off RRP

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Best Buy’s MacBook Air M2 deal is on another level

Best Buy’s MacBook Air M2 deal is on another level

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words