Apple Watch Series 9 price dramatically sliced by Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest model in the mainline series and US shoppers can save save $100 on this excellent watchOS smartwatch.

Head on over to Walmart and you’ll find the Apple Watch Series 9 for $299, which is $100 off the $399 asking price for this model, which has a smaller 41mm display and built-in GPS.

$100 off the Apple Watch 9 The current generation Apple Watch 9 is currently $100 off at Walmart. You can now get the 41mm GPS model with an aluminium case for $299 Walmart

Was $399

Now $299 View Deal

You can also choose from three available colours of the aluminium case including midnight, pink and starlight. You’ll be able to choose from a S/M and M/L band in a colour matching the case.

Our reviewer described the Apple Watch Series 9 as “still the king” when it comes to smartwatches and by far the best option for iPhone users.

He praised the faster version of Siri, accurate health and fitness tracking, very bright screen and the recycled alumninium casing.

One of the best new features is the Double Tap gesture controls made possible by the new processors. You’ll be able to tap the thumb and forefinger together on the wearing hand to do things like answer a phonecall or turn off an alarm when you only have one hand available.

Our reviewer gave the Apple Watch Series 9 a 4.5 star review from a possible 5 and and called it “the best all-round smartwatch or iPhone”. He said it’s “more affordable than the Ultra and is packed with health and fitness features.”

Max Parker concluded: “The design is iconic, if a little long in the tooth, and there’s a fantastic selection of features from accurate workout tracking to fast performance and not to mention the best array of watch faces on any smartwatch.

“If you’ve got an iPhone, want a smartwatch and don’t have the spare cash for the more modern feeling Apple Watch Ultra 2 then the Apple Watch Series 9 is easy to recommend.”