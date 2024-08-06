Best Apple Watch Series 9 deals for August 2024

Bar the additional fitness features offered by the Apple Watch Ultra 2, it’s the Apple Watch Series 9 that’s the go-to pick for most people.

Sitting in the middle lane of Apple’s wearable landscape, above the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE 2 and below the flagship tier Apple Watch Ultra 2, the Apple Watch Series 9 is an easy one to recommend to most iPhone users.

Its bright, 1000 nits always-on display is quite a step-up on from the Apple Watch 8, which makes the Series 9 much easier to read when viewed in direct sunlight. It also brings with it the first major processor upgrade in quite some time.

It might surprise you to know that the chipset inside an Apple Watch hasn’t changed all that much since the Apple Watch Series 4, that is until the Series 9 came along. This new S9 chip not only packs a 30% faster GPU but it also allows for vastly improved Siri recognition, some of which can now take place without the need to connect to your iPhone.

There’s also the Double Tap feature which allows you to interact with certain apps without ever touching the screen. Just bring your thumb and forefinger together in quick succession and you can take a call, play music and more.

With a starting price of £399/$399, the Series 9 is far from being the cheapest Apple Watch out there, but with the widget below, you can see right away which retailers are currently offering discounts, and which of them have the best price overall.

If you want to know a bit more about Apple’s alternative wearable offerings before buying anything then our best Apple Watch round-up has you covered, and for a more broader take on the market, head on over to our best smartwatch guide.

For those looking to add additional tech to their Apple ecosystem, there are even more offers out there, including the best iPhone deals and best iPad Air deals.

