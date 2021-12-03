Apple Watch Series 7 remains a bargain even after Black Friday

If you’re hunting for a deal on the excellent Apple Watch Series 7 then don’t worry that Black Friday is over as Amazon still has the wearable available at a discount.

Currently, you can bag yourself the watch, which we rate as one of the best around, for £20 less than recommended price of £369.

That makes the Apple Watch Series 7 just £349, one of the cheaper prices we’ve seen for this wearable. Before this price drop, Amazon had consistently sold it at its full £369 price.

Amazon has £20 off the Apple Watch Series 7 Currently, you can bag yourself the watch, which we rate as one of the best around, for £20 less than recommended price of £269. Amazon

Save £20

£349 View Deal

You will need to wait a little while for the item to be dispatched though, with Amazon currently stating that will take 1-2 months. Still, this remains an excellent deal if you don’t mind the watch arriving early on in the New Year.

The version of the Apple Watch Series 7 included in the deal is the smaller 41mm model and it comes in the blue aluminium finish. Included is a matching blue sports strap. As with any Apple Watch, if you’re not a fan of the strap then swapping it out is easy as there are many other options available either from Apple directly or via a third party.

New features for the Series 7 – which was only announced a few months ago in September – include a bigger display with a thinner border, tougher display glass and a brighter always-on display. Apple also drastically increased the speed at which the watch can charge, meaning it’ll spend much less time on the included wireless puck.

Other features include the Digital Crown for quick navigation, GPS for run tracking, a blood oxygen sensor and a heart rate monitor.

Amazon has £20 off the Apple Watch Series 7 Currently, you can bag yourself the watch, which we rate as one of the best around, for £20 less than recommended price of £269. Amazon

Save £20

£349 View Deal

In our Apple Watch 7 review, we said “The Apple Watch Series 7 doesn’t make any big changes to its predecessor’s winning formula, but it still reigns supreme as the smartwatch king for iOS users. The bigger display is a subtle upgrade that crams more into your view and the faster charging goes some way to making up for the battery life, that’ll still only just get you through a day.”