Apple Watch Series 7 gets a dramatic price cut ahead of WWDC

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

What better way to celebrate a lovely Bank Holiday week than by upgrading your wearable wardrobe with a fancy new Apple Watch Series 7.

One of the best smartwatches on the market has just seen a hefty price drop on Amazon, meaning you can nab Apple’s current flagship wearable for just £298.

That’s a healthy £71 saving – or 19% – off the usual RRP, and the price you’d pay if you walked into an Apple Store and picked up the watch.

The version of the Apple Watch included in the deal is the smaller 41mm version. It comes in a very tasteful dark green hue with a matching silicone sport band. If you don’t really like the included strap you can swap it out for something a little more to your tastes.

Notable features included on the Apple Watch Series 7 are GPS for accurate run-tracking without your phone attached, a heart rate monitor and blood oxygen sensor. There’s NFC for mobile payments from Apple Pay, a water-resistant body for swimming sessions and onboard storage for keeping podcasts, audiobooks and songs available offline.

When compared to the previous generation – the Series 6 – the Series 7 has much faster charging thanks to a completely redesigned magnetic charger, tougher glass on the outside and a larger display complete with a brighter always-on option.

The Apple Watch 7 works with iPhone 6S or newer, however there’s no support for Android phones. It also can’t be paired with an iPad, so this deal is purely for those who rock an iPhone.

We had plenty of praise for the Apple Watch 7 when we reviewed it around release, with our review verdict noting “The Apple Watch Series 7 doesn’t make any big changes to its predecessor’s winning formula, but it still reigns supreme as the smartwatch king for iOS users. The bigger display is a subtle upgrade that crams more into your view and the faster charging goes some way to making up for the battery life, that’ll still only just get you through a day. There might be more feature-packed watches out there for the running and fitness die-hards but for most people the Apple Watch 7 ticks all the right boxes.”

This deal comes just a week before Apple’s annual WWDC conference, where we expect to hear about the next version of watchOS that’ll power devices like the upcoming Apple Watch 8.

