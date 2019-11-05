This Apple Watch Series 5 deal could beat the best Black Friday offerings

Get your hands on one of the best smart watches around and buy the brand new Apple Watch Series 5 for only £386.10 with the 10% off PRISTINE eBay discount code.

New on the scene, get the latest generation in Apple’s line-up of highly regarded smart watches. Better still, purchase the 44mm Apple Watch Series 5 smart watch with silver casing and white band for an exceptional price of just £386.10, 10% off its standard RRP of £429.

Eligible to purchase at this discounted rate via Argos’ eBay store, ensure you enter the discount code PRISTINE when you reach the checkout and £42.90 will be slashed straight off your order total.

The Apple Watch Series 5 has been under fire for not seeing a huge upgrade from its predecessor. However, as the Series 4 has sat as one of the best smart watches around in our book, the Series 5 only builds upon it, seeing some fantastic, if slight, upgrades that mean Apple keeps a tight grip on the smart watch stronghold.

When it comes to perhaps the most interesting, eagerly anticipated feature, the Always-On Retina Display is really what is going to sell this watch, allowing you to finally always clock the time of day without having to wake up the screen.

Adding to the potentially life saving feature with heart rhythm tracking and the ability to carry out ECGs, the Apple Watch Series 5 can detect when the decibels around you are too loud and could cause damage to your hearing using the brand new Noise app. For women, there is also brand new software allowing you to track your menstrual cycle more closely.

It also goes without saying the Series 5 sees further expansion for its fitness tracking capabilities, seeing an increase in more inclusive ways to monitor and input various activities, as well as further insight with new metrics available to digest.

Want to not only keep track, but work out where you’re going? The good news is the Apple Watch Series 5 now also includes a compass, allowing the adventurers of the smart watch-wearing world to find their way.

Really, it’s a fantastic watch and with the PRISTINE discount code, you can now have it at a fantastic price. Pay £386.10 before it’s too late and the code expires at midnight November 6th.

