The Apple Watch Series 3 just had £200 lopped off its price on this limited time deal

You can grab a stainless steel LTE Apple Watch Series 3 for a modest £400 thanks to this cracking John Lewis clearance sale deal.

The deal is a marked £200 discount on store’s regular Apple Watch Series 3 price. If you’re on the market for a new smartwatch we’d recommend jumping sooner rather than later. The clearance deal is live now, but it’ll only run while stocks last, so it could end at any time.

The deal nabs you a 42mm Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Sports band Apple Watch, which makes it a great fit for people on the market for a health tracker as well as smartwatch.

The Apple Watch Series 3 may not be the latest wearable from the iPhone maker, but it remains a top notch smartwatch that’s sure to meet 99% of users needs.

The device scored an impressive 4/5 when we reviewed it and it remains one of the best all-round smartwatches.

As we noted in our full review:

“The Apple Watch 3 has been the most well-rounded smartwatch experience I’ve had to date. It’s really something you need to use for a few weeks to really appreciate the convenience it brings.

“Overall, the Apple Watch Series 3 has become a solid fitness tracker and the watchOS 4 update cements this. If you happen to have a gym that supports GymKit, you might find that Apple Watch becomes an even greater fitness companion.”

The deal comes mere days before the arrival of Amazon Prime Day 2019. Prime Day kicks off on Monday and is expected to bring with it a number of cracking deals on everything from wearables to white goods. Make sure to bookmark and regularly check our Amazon Prime Day 2019 hub page for all the latest and greatest deals.

