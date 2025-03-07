Apple Watch Series 10 just got its biggest price cut yet

The feature packed Apple Watch Series 10 is now going for its cheapest price yet on Amazon, making now the perfect time to upgrade.

While it might not be the complete overhaul of Apple’s iconic wearable that we were expecting, the Apple Watch Series 10 is still arguably the most refined smartwatch that Apple’s put out yet, and yes, even more so than the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

While the wearable would usually set you back a pretty high $399, it’s now possible to pick up the Apple Watch Series 10 for only $299 on Amazon, saving you $100 in the process. With the money saved, you could even add a pair of AirPods to your basket.

If you’ve got an older Apple Watch, or this is the first time that you’re looking to buy one of Apple’s wearables, you might be wondering if the Series 10 is the right buy for you, particularly against the alternatives. To that end, I would argue that at its regular price, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a better buy for most people, but now that the Series 10 isn’t that much more, the latter is now the go-to pick.

For starters, unlike the SE 2, the Apple Watch Series 10 boasts an always-on display which can offer up a quick glance at the time when needed, or even crucial metrics such as your heart rate and the duration of an ongoing workout. That display is also bigger than ever, up to 30% larger in fact, which makes it easier to read onscreen information.

The charging process has also been given a bump, as it’s now possible to get back up to 80% of the battery from just a 30-minute top-up. That’s perfect for when you’re heading out the door in a hurry and just need enough juice to get you through the day.

On the health side of things, one of the big new additions to the Series 10 is its ability to detect signs of sleep apnea, which is a huge boon as it can cause untold havoc on your sleep quality and should be treated accordingly.

This sits on top of the already stellar set of health tracking features found on the Apple Watch, including the ECG app to detect instances of atrial fibrillation which could indicate an underlying heart problem.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is easily one of the most featured packed smartwatches on the market right now, and at just $299 it’s a must-buy for any iPhone users out there.