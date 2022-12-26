Apple Watch SE plummets to just £199 for the Boxing Day Sale

The Apple Watch SE is a great option for people who want a stylish and highly functional smartwatch without all of the expensive bells and whistles of the Apple Watch 8.

Right now, the original Apple Watch SE is just £199 at John Lewis for the Boxing Day sales. That’s down from the original asking price of £319 and it includes a 2-year guarantee.

Get an Apple Watch SE 44mm with LTE for just £199 This is a super Boxing Day deal on the original Apple Watch SE (2020). You get the larger display (44mm) and Cellular connectivity to go with GPS and WiFi. John Lewis

Was £319

Now just £199 View Deal

This model has GPS and Cellular, so you’ll be able to connect to online services without having your iPhone nearby and you can upgrade to watchOS 9 out of the box, meaning you’ll have access to the latest features (where compatible) conjured up by the boffins in Cupertino.

It’s got the all important IP rating for protection against water and dust and it’s the largest of the two Apple Watch SE models at 44mm.

The watch has a silver aluminium casing and an ‘Abyss Blue’ sport band. However the customisation options are almost endless in this regard as Apple Watch bands are easily exchangeable.

The original Apple Watch SE was released in late 2020, so this watch is a couple of years old but will be supported by Apple for a few years to come yet, meaning you’ll have all of the important updates.

There is a new Apple Watch SE 2, which arrived this year, but it was a minor update with a faster chip and new colour options. So, overall you’re not missing too much by opting for the 2020 model.

Our reviewer concluded: “If you’re an iPhone user after a smartwatch then there isn’t really another choice you should consider, unless you’re after a far more in-depth running watch in which case we’d recommend a Garmin. Fitbits might offer better sleep tracking, but the OS isn’t anywhere near as mature and Wear OS is very limited on iOS.”