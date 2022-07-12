 large image

Cheap Apple Watch SE Alert: Budget wearable gets huge Prime Day price cut

In what is easily one of the best Prime Day deals we’ve seen yet, you can now buy the stellar Apple Watch SE for the low price of just £199.

If you’re an iPhone user who’s been keeping an eye out for a cheeky Apple Watch deal then this is the one to get.
The Apple Watch SE was already a tempting buy as a more affordable wearable to those who are entrenched in the Apple ecosystem, but at £199 it’s easily one of the most featured-packed smartwatches you can find for under £200.

This works out at a £70 saving off the wearable’s RRP of £269, making this a much more affordable smartwatch than you might expect from Apple. It also makes this an excellent buy if you’re looking for your first smartwatch.

As this is a Prime Day deal, you do need to be a subscriber to Amazon’s Prime service to benefit from the saving – however, signing up is very easy to do.

This particular deal is for the smaller 40mm Apple Watch SE and it comes with a smart blue sport strap and a silver aluminium casing. As with any Apple Watch, you can easily swap the strap out if the included band isn’t to your taste.

Features here include an OLED display, GPS for accurate run tracking, App Store support and future watchOS upgrades. There’s also a heart rate monitor, fall detection and loads of watch faces to choose from.

In our glowing 4.5/5 star review of the Apple Watch SE we said “It might not be the best Apple Watch in terms of features, but for most people the Apple Watch SE is the one you should buy. It retains all the vital tech (IP rating, GPS, sharp OLED) and ditches the ones that make the most sense.”

