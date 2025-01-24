The best Apple Watch for most people is now on sale for a limited time

If you’re an iPhone user seeking your first ever smartwatch to support you on your fitness journey and keep you motivated, then this deal on the 4.5-star Apple Watch SE is not to be missed.

Take £20 off and get the Apple Watch SE for just £199 in this limited time deal from Amazon. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen the smartwatch reach this year.

US customers won’t miss out on a saving either, as the Apple Watch SE is currently just $161.99 at Best Buy. That’s a massive $87 off its usual price.

The Apple Watch SE is an excellent entry-level smartwatch choice for iOS users who want to track their health and fitness metrics while staying connected to loved ones when on the move.

Connect to the built-in Workout app and discover a variety of ways to train, including running, yoga, hiking and cycling. You’ll also receive advanced metrics and useful insights about your workout performance.

We found that the Apple Watch SE “does a good job at automatically noticing when you’ve started to exercise” so you won’t even have to worry about remembering to log it manually.

Keen swimmers will be pleased to know the Watch SE is swim proof and water resistant up to 50m, so you can track your lengths in the pool or even map your route in open water.

Otherwise, the Watch SE is fitted with sensors to track your heart rate, which then alerts you whenever it’s unusually high or low. There’s also Crash Detection and Emergency SOS which senses when you’ve been in a serious fall or car crash and connects you to the emergency services.

We gave the Apple Watch SE a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Editor Max Parker concluding the smartwatch is “an excellent wearable for iOS users who don’t want, or need, some of the flashier features of the pricier models.”

He advises that if you’re “on the hunt for a first smartwatch to keep an eye on your movements or gym sessions, or just to stay up to date on your daily notifications, then this is a great choice.”

Any Apple fan knows that price drops on its flagship products are rare, so we’d seriously recommend snapping up this Apple Watch SE bargain while it’s still around.