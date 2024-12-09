Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Watch SE 2 is an unbeatable Christmas gift at this new low price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Apple Watch SE is the perfect smartwatch for people seeking great health and fitness tracking while staying abreast of everything happening on their iPhone.

Right now Currys is selling the Apple Watch SE 2 for just £179. That’s a £40 saving on this watch that was £219 for much of this year. This model started off at £259, so you’re saving £80 on the launch price. There’s free, next-day delivery available too.

The watch has a 40mm silver aluminium case and comes with a winter blue sport loop with this model that would make a brilliant Christmas gift for the iPhone-lover in your life.

Currys is advertising this as the 2023 version of the Apple Watch SE, but the second generation was actually released a few months earlier in September of 2022.

It launched alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and carries many of the same exciting features. This model is for the smaller 40mm OLED display size with 1000 nits of brightness, but it also comes in a larger 44mm model.

There’s swim-proofing up to 50 metres, accurate heart rate tracking, built-in GPS for your outdoor adventures, and improved sleep tracking. You’ll also get the Car Crash detection feature that will attempt to contact the emergency services on your behalf if you’re in an accident.

Our reporter loved the fitness tracking capabilities within the Apple Watch SE 2. He said: “As the base Apple Watch, this is an excellent first smartwatch. There’s the Workout app for those who want to track runs or HIIT sessions, while the Activity app is great at encouraging movements and reaching a step goal throughout the day. Apple’s simple trick of asking you – and constantly badgering you – to fill in three rings remains one of the most addictive methods of encouragement I have found on a smartwatch.”

Max Parker gave it a 4.5 star score from a possible five in a review last updated in the summer of 2023.

He concluded: “If you’re on the hunt for a first smartwatch to keep an eye on your movements or gym sessions, or just to stay up to date on your daily notifications, then this is a great choice. Those who demand a little more, like an always-on display and a more modern design, should look at the Apple Watch Series 8.”

Our course, the Apple Watch mainline series is up to the Series 10, so for a more advanced and modern version check out that model.

