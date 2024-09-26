Apple Watch SE 2 is now cheaper than some Fitbits

The Apple Watch SE 2 can now be had for a cheaper price than some Fitbit fitness trackers.

Apple’s current entry-level smartwatch is currently selling for £179.99 in Grade A refurbished condition over on Laptop Outlet’s eBay storefront, which is already a hefty 40% discount on the brand new price.

However, if you apply eBay’s ‘SEPTSAVE20’ at checkout, you’ll secure a further 20% discount, bringing that Apple Watch SE 2 price down to and even cheaper £143.99. That’s cheaper than a Fitbit Versa 4, which is a way less capable wearable.

Get the Apple Watch SE 2 for just £143.99 with code ‘SEPTSAVE20’ You can grab the Apple Watch SE 2 for just £143.99 in Grade A refurbished condition, using the code ‘SEPTSAVE20’ at checkout. eBay

Use code ‘SEPTSAVE20’

Now £143.99 View Deal

This is the smaller 40mm model, and it’s also the Wi-Fi variant, so you’ll need to pair it with an iPhone for any connected features while out and about.

It’s worth emphasising that this is a for a Grade A refurbished model, which means that it’s “in excellent condition, almost indistinguishable from new”. You can expect minimal signs of wear, and the seller offers a one year warranty as standard.

As for the Apple Watch SE 2, we awarded it a hugely positive 4.5 out of 5 review around the time of its launch, calling it an “excellent entry-level wearable”.

It does most of what the newer and significantly more expensive Apple Watch products can do, with much the same design. It’ll track your workouts with excellent fitness software, dependable GPS, and accurate heart rate tracking.

You also get a vibrant OLED display, access to Apple’s peerless App Store, and smooth performance courtesy of Apple’s S8 chip.

This deal gives you the beige Solo Loop strap, which is made from silicone and is this swim and sweatproof. However, this being an Apple Watch, you can customise it at will with the vast aftermarket of watch straps, both from Apple itself and third parties.

Unless you’re an absolute fitness fanatic, or demand the very latest and greatest tech, this is probably all the smartwatch most people will need.