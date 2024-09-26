Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Watch SE 2 is now cheaper than some Fitbits

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Apple Watch SE 2 can now be had for a cheaper price than some Fitbit fitness trackers.

Apple’s current entry-level smartwatch is currently selling for £179.99 in Grade A refurbished condition over on Laptop Outlet’s eBay storefront, which is already a hefty 40% discount on the brand new price.

However, if you apply eBay’s ‘SEPTSAVE20’ at checkout, you’ll secure a further 20% discount, bringing that Apple Watch SE 2 price down to and even cheaper £143.99. That’s cheaper than a Fitbit Versa 4, which is a way less capable wearable.

Get the Apple Watch SE 2 for just £143.99 with code ‘SEPTSAVE20’

Get the Apple Watch SE 2 for just £143.99 with code ‘SEPTSAVE20’

You can grab the Apple Watch SE 2 for just £143.99 in Grade A refurbished condition, using the code ‘SEPTSAVE20’ at checkout.

  • eBay
  • Use code ‘SEPTSAVE20’
  • Now £143.99
View Deal

This is the smaller 40mm model, and it’s also the Wi-Fi variant, so you’ll need to pair it with an iPhone for any connected features while out and about.

It’s worth emphasising that this is a for a Grade A refurbished model, which means that it’s “in excellent condition, almost indistinguishable from new”. You can expect minimal signs of wear, and the seller offers a one year warranty as standard.

As for the Apple Watch SE 2, we awarded it a hugely positive 4.5 out of 5 review around the time of its launch, calling it an “excellent entry-level wearable”.

It does most of what the newer and significantly more expensive Apple Watch products can do, with much the same design. It’ll track your workouts with excellent fitness software, dependable GPS, and accurate heart rate tracking.

You also get a vibrant OLED display, access to Apple’s peerless App Store, and smooth performance courtesy of Apple’s S8 chip.

This deal gives you the beige Solo Loop strap, which is made from silicone and is this swim and sweatproof. However, this being an Apple Watch, you can customise it at will with the vast aftermarket of watch straps, both from Apple itself and third parties.

Unless you’re an absolute fitness fanatic, or demand the very latest and greatest tech, this is probably all the smartwatch most people will need.

You might like…

This is the best price for Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom right now

This is the best price for Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom right now

Jon Mundy 59 mins ago
One of 2024’s most acclaimed games is now just £19.99

One of 2024’s most acclaimed games is now just £19.99

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Garmin’s Apple Watch SE killer is now even cheaper

Garmin’s Apple Watch SE killer is now even cheaper

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Every iPhone user needs this discounted accessory

Every iPhone user needs this discounted accessory

Jon Mundy 24 hours ago
Shark’s cordless vacuum deal wipes the floor with Dyson

Shark’s cordless vacuum deal wipes the floor with Dyson

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
This underrated Switch game just fell to a bargain price

This underrated Switch game just fell to a bargain price

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words