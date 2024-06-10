Apple Watch SE 2 is at a bargain price ahead of WWDC

The Apple Watch SE 2 is a fantastic entry-level smartwatch choice for iOS users who want to track their health and fitness metrics and stay motivated.

Save 9% and get yourself an Apple Watch SE 2 for just £199 in this slick Apple price slash on Amazon.

The Apple Watch SE 2 is seeing a rare price cut on Amazon

As it’s likely Apple will announce the next major WatchOS update at WWDC tonight (10th June), investing in a Watch SE 2 now not only means you’ll be getting a bargain, but also that you’ll be one of the first to experience those new features when they arrive.

Although not the latest and most premium Watch offering, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a budget-friendly option which is packed with essentials to help users track important health data, keep active and stay safe.

Its safety features include Crash Detection and Emergency SOS, which are the type of features you won’t want to use but you’ll be glad to have them in a pinch.

Keen swimmers will be especially glad to know the Watch SE 2 is swim proof and water resistant up to 50m, so you can track your lengths in the pool or even map your route in open water.

Otherwise connect to the Workout app and discover a variety of ways to train, including running, yoga, hiking and cycling. You’ll also receive advanced metrics and useful insights about your workout performance.

You can even track your slumber with the Sleep app, which tells you how well you slept the night before and gives you insightful information on your circadian rhythm.

We awarded the Apple Watch SE 2 a near-perfect 4.5-star rating with Editor Max Parker hailing the device as “an excellent wearable for iOS users who don’t want, or need, some of the flashier features of the pricier models.”

Whether you’re an iOS user seeking your first ever smartwatch to support you on your fitness journey or want a way to keep on top of your notifications without always reaching for your phone then the Apple Watch SE 2 is a great choice.