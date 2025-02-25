Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Everyone is sleeping on this epic Apple Watch SE 2 deal

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

Given just how cheap the Apple Watch SE 2 is right now, I’m surprised that more people aren’t talking about it.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – the Apple Watch SE is the best Apple smartwatch for most people. It covers all of the main features that you’d want out of a wearable device, and it costs significantly less than the Apple Watch Series 10.

As if to emphasise my point even further however, Apple’s entry-level smartwatch is now even cheaper, with the Apple Watch SE 2 44mm falling to just £219 from £249. If you have smaller wrists then you’ll be glad to know that the 40mm option is even more affordable at just £189.

The Apple Watch SE 2 is going cheap

The Apple Watch SE 2, which is easily the best Apple wearable for most people, is now going for a bargain price on Amazon.

By comparison, the Apple Watch Series 10 has a starting price of £399 which, to my mind, just feels far too costly when you consider what’s available here. Unless you’re dead-set on having an always-on display, the Watch SE 2 provides better value, and I’ll tell you why.

At its core, the Watch SE boasts the same great watchOS experience that you’ll find on other Apple Watches. You have access to Apple’s wide array of eye-catching watch faces, instant notifications on your wrist, quick access to Siri in a pinch and of course, a ton of apps.

Not only can you dive into Apple’s own-brand apps like Apple News, Maps or Find My, but there’s plenty of third-party support with native apps from Calm, Oura, Audible and more.

Speaking from my own experience, having access to all of these apps on my wrist has helped me to use my phone less. For example, when trying to track down a destination, instead of doing the risky thing of holding my phone in front of me and leaving it vulnerable to those who might want to snatch it, I can just use Apple or Google Maps on the Watch SE and use turn by turn navigation on there.

This is all before mentioning fitness tracking, which the Watch SE 2 does extraordinarily well. You can track everything from rowing to running, weight training and more. Thanks to offline support for Apple Music, you can also leave your phone at home the next time you want to go for a run.

I can’t recommend the Apple Watch SE 2 enough to iPhone users, but thanks to this latest price cut, it pretty much sells itself.

