Best Apple Watch Deals: Save on an Apple Watch in the New Year

Apple Watch Deals: For iPhone owners shopping for a new smartwatch, there's really only one choice you need to consider: The Apple Watch.

Why is Apple’s own smartwatch the only choice for iPhone users? Naturally, there’s the matter of compatibility. Apple has made sure its two systems work hand in hand, so you’ll get all of your incoming iMessages and other notifications bounced to your wrist.

But there’s also the simple fact that the Apple Watch is our favourite smartwatch on the market. It’s extremely stylish and well built for one thing, with wide a range of interchangeable strap designs to choose from.

It’s also a brilliant health and fitness tracker, packing in a heart rate monitor, GPS tracking (depending on the model), and accurate step counting sensors. What’s more, if you opt for a cellular model, you can even head out without your phone and still receive all your notifications.

There’s no such thing as a cheap Apple Watch – this is a premium product we’re talking about here – but you can make savings if you shop smart. Which basically involves following our advice on the best Apple Watch deals from the UK’s top online retailers.

Apple Watch Deals

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, act fast before it’s gone.

Which Apple Watch model should you buy?

There are now several different Apple Watch models available. Series 1 is the first-gen model revamped with a new, faster processor, but isn’t water-resistant nor does it have GPS. The Series 2 is a little tougher to track down these days, but it first introduced built-in GPS and water-resistance.

The Apple Watch Series 3 introduced optional LTE connectivity in 2017, along with a healthy performance boost.

Most recently, Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 4. This significant overhaul boasts a more expansive screen, a rebuilt crown with haptic feedback, and advanced heart-tracking capabilities. It also includes a new fall sensor, which could be helpful for older users or someone with medical conditions that put them at risk of falling. In the even of a fall being detected, an SOS message can automatically be sent so you can get assistance.

From the Apple Watch Series 3 to the latest Series 4, you also have a choice of just GPS or GPS + LTE models. The latter includes an E-SIM, so your watch has its own network and data connection. That means you can still make and receive calls and messages even if you’ve not got your iPhone with you. You’ll need a separate E-SIM contract for your Apple Watch to make use of this, and the charges differ by network and country.

You can find out everything you need about how the models compare in our guides:

Apple Watch size options

Right up until the Series 4, all Apple Watch models have been available in two basic sizes: 38mm or 42mm. For the Series 4, that has expanded to 40mm and 44mm, though your old Watch bands will all still fit.

In all cases, the larger model costs a little more than the smaller option.

Consider the size of your wrist and how large or small you’d like the watch to appear before making your choice of model. While traditional watches are measured horizontally, Apple measures its watches vertically. The smaller size has a 38mm/40mm height, while the larger sits at 42mm/44mm. In terms of function they’re identical but they do have different resolutions based on the size.

