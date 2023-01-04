Apple Watch Deal: Smash your fitness goals with this huge reduction on Apple’s smartwatch

If you’re after a new smartwatch to help you hit your new year fitness targets, this Apple Watch 7 deal could be just for you.

Currys is currently offering the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 for £279 in Black, Green, or White. That’s a saving of £90 on an RRP of £369.

True, that RRP applied before the Apple Watch 8 came along in September and displaced the Series 7 from the range. But we’ll let you into a secret: the Apple Watch 8 and the Apple Watch 7 aren’t all that different at all.

In our review of the Apple Watch 8, our biggest criticism of an otherwise supreme smartwatch was that it offered “minimal additions over the last model”.

The design is nigh-on identical, as is the display, the battery, and even the processor. All that the new Apple Watch 8 gives you, really, is a skin temperature sensor and crash detection, neither of which is what we’d call an essential upgrade.

What you’re left with in the Apple Watch 7 is a brilliant, class-leading smartwatch for a low, low price. Basically, our 9 out of 10 review still stands, with particular praise for its robust design (now IP6X certified in addition to the 5ATM water resistance) and larger display.

Apple’s smartwatch series is the best in the business, and there’s no better value entry point right now than the Apple Watch 7 – especially with this deal.