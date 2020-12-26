Apple Watch 5 Price Crash: Get £130 off Apple’s wearable this Boxing Day

If you were lucky enough to get your hands on a brand new iPhone this Christmas, it might also be worth checking out this sweet Boxing Day price drop on the Trusted Reviews recommended Apple Watch Series 5.

With the recent release of the Apple Watch Series 6, its predecessor has now had a much appreciated price drop, bringing it down from £459 to just £329. Given that this makes the Apple Watch Series 5 only £60 more than an Apple Watch SE, it’s far more tempting just to pick up the more fully-featured watch instead.

Deal: Apple Watch Series 5 44mm for just £329 (was £459)

For instance, the Apple Watch SE doesn’t have an ECG sensor or SpO2 tracking but the Apple Watch 5 does. If you’re particularly interested in the health and fitness side of the Apple Watch, then these features will be crucial in offering a far more robust analysis of your body.

The other key feature only found on the Apple Watch 5 and above is an always-on display, which, if you’re absolute stickler like me for having the time constantly visible, then it’s well-worth the added expense.

Related: Best Boxing Day Deals

Of course, beyond all that you’re still getting one of the best smartwatch experiences out there. Apple’s been refining the Apple Watch’s app compatibility for years, and much like the app store on the iPhone – it’s second to none.

In his 4.5/5 rating for the Apple Watch Series 5, Deputy Editor Max Parker wrote: “The Apple Watch Series 5 might just be a small upgrade, but it’s a small upgrade to an already excellent wearable. If you didn’t buy the Series 4, or if you’re tempted to upgrade from an earlier watch, then you’re getting a seriously good product here.”

Deal: Apple Watch Series 5 44mm for just £329 (was £459)

It’ll be a good while before we see a price drop of this magnitude for the Apple Watch 6, making this a great option if you’re eager to pick up a new high-end smartwatch to kick things off in the New Year.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.