Apple TV Black Friday Deals: What to expect and deals live now

Apple TV Black Friday Deals: Here’s our round-up of what to expect if you’re waiting for an Apple TV this Black Friday, as well as some deals you can buy right now.

On-demand or subscription based viewing services are increasingly popular; even your grandma has probably heard of BBC iPlayer by now. And for those fed up of playing TV catch-up on the small screen of your laptop, a snazzy streaming box is a great idea. For Apple fans, the Apple TV is the most likely option, and we’ve got a list of the best deals you can grab at the moment.

However, before we get to the best Apple TV prices, let’s take a moment to appreciate the fact that there’s now a 4K Apple TV available. This is something Apple TV fans have been clamouring for, well, pretty much since birth – and now it’s here. The new 5th gen Apple TV 4K also supports HDR and a wide range of Ultra HD content (including Netflix and Prime Video 4K), and you can bag yours now.

This Black Friday, we would expect to see the 5th generation 4K model for sale at around £139 based on previous sales. That should hopefully mean the older 4th generation model should also be closer to £100, too. Even if you don’t have a 4K TV right now, it might be worth stretching to the 4K model dependent on price. That way, you’re more future-proofed if you do upgrade your TV down the line. On that note, check out our Black Friday Deals for TVs page for top discounts.

Related: Apple Black Friday Deals

Best Apple TV Deals

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change at a moment’s notice. Be sure to snap up any discounts before they disappear.

Best Apple TV Deals Apple TV 4K 5th Generation There aren't any major discounts currently on the Apple TV 4K, but if you opt for John Lewis you do get 3 months of Apple Music for free and a two-year extended warranty. Apple TV, 32GB If you don't have a 4K TV, you can save yourself a bit of cash by opting for the earlier 4th generation Apple TV.

Best Apple TV Deals – Required accessories

Regardless of whether you buy the Apple TV new or refurbished, you’ll need a few things to use it. Firstly, you need 802.11 wireless, Ethernet network, or broadband Internet access. You also need an iTunes Store account in order to buy or rent apps, films, music etc.

Finally, you need to buy a HDMI cable so that you can plug the Apple TV into your television. Don’t be duped into spending crazy amounts on your HDMI lead, though. Apple sells one for £11 on its website but our Home Technology Editor Ced Yuen happily uses a non-branded £5 one from Amazon.

For more information on HDMI cables, read John Archer’s explanation on why you shouldn’t waste loads of money on one. Once you’ve got these few accessories, you are set to start streaming your favourite shows.

Best Apple TV Deals – What is Apple TV?

Apple TV is an external box that transforms your ordinary TV into a smart TV. This means you can access features like BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube and Spotify, plus several more, all on your lovely big screen. It also functions as an entertainment hub. You can sync your existing Apple devices and stream a slideshow of your latest holiday snaps or your favourite iTunes playlist. You can even play games! What’s more, if you download the Apple TV app you can use your iPad, iPhone, or iPod Touch as a remote.

The Apple TV has undoubtedly come a long way since it launched in 2007, with noticeable improvements to its built-in Wi-Fi and processor. These days, it’s available in two storage sizes, 32GB or 64GB, with the latter being a little more expensive. Given that our viewing habits are geared towards streaming, the smaller one is probably suitable for the majority of people, offering better value for money.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.