Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple TV 4K just got a rare price cut

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon is offering a rare price cut on the Apple TV 4K.

You can currently grab Apple’s current streaming box for £158, which is £11 cheaper than the £169 RRP.

Now, a 7% discount might not sound all that special, but it is for a current Apple device. No tech brand holds its price like Apple, after all.

Save 7% on the Apple TV 4K (2022)

Save 7% on the Apple TV 4K (2022)

Amazon is selling the Apple TV 4K (2022) at a rare 7% discount.

  • Amazon
  • Save 7%
  • Now £158
View Deal

It’s especially appealing when you consider just how good the Apple TV 4K (2022) is. We awarded it 5 out of 5 at launch, and nothing we’ve seen since has prompted us to rethink our initial appraisal.

“With fantastic performance, all the big apps and a slick UI mostly free of pesky adverts, the Apple TV 4K (2022) is an easy-to-recommend streaming box,” we concluded.

The Apple TV 4K (2022) features superb performance courtesy of Apple’s own A15 Bionic chip, which makes it way faster than other streaming box devices, and even means that you can play advanced mobile games on your TV. This also ensures that the Apple TV 4K (2022) will stay feeling fast for years to come.

As we’ve mentioned, while this is an Apple device, it supports all of the main streaming apps. These can be accessed through a delightfully sharp UI. When it comes to playback, HDR10+ joins Dolby Vision, HLG and the HDR10 standards.

This model of Apple’s streaming box also gives you a dedicated super-fast Ethernet port, so you can hook straight up to your router.

It’s still a brilliant streaming box, and all the more appealing as part of this Amazon deal.

You might like…

Now’s your chance to get AirPods Max at £90 off RRP

Now’s your chance to get AirPods Max at £90 off RRP

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Best Buy’s MacBook Air M2 deal is on another level

Best Buy’s MacBook Air M2 deal is on another level

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Best Apple Studio Display deals for August 2024

Best Apple Studio Display deals for August 2024

Thomas Deehan 17 hours ago
This double-sided Eve mattress is now at a bargain price

This double-sided Eve mattress is now at a bargain price

Jessica Gorringe 22 hours ago
The iPhone 14 Plus just got even cheaper

The iPhone 14 Plus just got even cheaper

Thomas Deehan 23 hours ago
Samsung’s Galaxy A15 just plummeted to £99

Samsung’s Galaxy A15 just plummeted to £99

Jessica Gorringe 23 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words