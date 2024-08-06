Apple TV 4K just got a rare price cut

Amazon is offering a rare price cut on the Apple TV 4K.

You can currently grab Apple’s current streaming box for £158, which is £11 cheaper than the £169 RRP.

Now, a 7% discount might not sound all that special, but it is for a current Apple device. No tech brand holds its price like Apple, after all.

It’s especially appealing when you consider just how good the Apple TV 4K (2022) is. We awarded it 5 out of 5 at launch, and nothing we’ve seen since has prompted us to rethink our initial appraisal.

“With fantastic performance, all the big apps and a slick UI mostly free of pesky adverts, the Apple TV 4K (2022) is an easy-to-recommend streaming box,” we concluded.

The Apple TV 4K (2022) features superb performance courtesy of Apple’s own A15 Bionic chip, which makes it way faster than other streaming box devices, and even means that you can play advanced mobile games on your TV. This also ensures that the Apple TV 4K (2022) will stay feeling fast for years to come.

As we’ve mentioned, while this is an Apple device, it supports all of the main streaming apps. These can be accessed through a delightfully sharp UI. When it comes to playback, HDR10+ joins Dolby Vision, HLG and the HDR10 standards.

This model of Apple’s streaming box also gives you a dedicated super-fast Ethernet port, so you can hook straight up to your router.

It’s still a brilliant streaming box, and all the more appealing as part of this Amazon deal.