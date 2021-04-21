Apple announced the sixth generation update to Apple TV 4K last night, but you can now bag the existing fifth gen streaming box with a hefty discount.

Originally going for £179 upon release, you can now bag a refurbished Apple TV 4K for just £134.99 when you use the code PARCEL10 at the checkout. With the upcoming refresh going for £169, this is a great chance to get into the Apple TV ecosystem if you’re on a budget.

Deal: Refurbished Apple TV 4K for just £134.99 (use code PARCEL10)

With regards to the quality of these refurbished models, there is currently a five-star feedback rating on the listing from over 200 customer reviews. Plus, the seller itself is listed an eBay Premium Service with a secure money back guarantee.

With the rise of Roku and Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks, there’s a case to be made that Apple TV just isn’t quite as impressive as it used to be, but there’s no denying that the device has an unbeatable ecosystem thanks to Apple’s App Store.

Plus, with support for 4K (obviously), Dolby Vision and HDR, the Apple TV 4K box can be the perfect gateway to letting you make the most out of your high-end TV and enjoying your favourite films and shows in a whole new way.

Earning a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge and a 4.5-star rating in our review, we surmised: “Even if you already have a pretty good Smart TV, the Apple TV 4K is still a compelling proposition thanks to the huge range of 4K HDR/Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos film titles on iTunes. Free upgrades to 4K HDR and cheap prices for new 4K HDR purchases feel like the future, and have made me consider building an iTunes movie library for the first time.”

In the time since our review, Apple has only made it even easier to build a library of 4K films thanks to regular deals on classic titles. If you want to start building your own catalogue of unmissable films, then now’s the time to do so with this fantastic Apple TV 4K deal.

