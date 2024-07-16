Apple Prime Day Deals 2024: Cheap AirTags, AirPods Pro and Watch

It’s summer shopping event season, with Amazon’s Prime Day and competing events slicing cash off some top tech. We’ve already spotted lots of discounts on Apple tech and you’ll find some of our picks below.

Whether you’re after an upgrade to an old tablet that’s no longer supported, or your very first Apple Watch we’ve scoured the online shopping giants for some of the best Apple deals.

While most of the deals below are part of Amazon’s Prime Day sale – of course, these require a Prime subscription – there are some items from competing sales events too. As we find more and more Apple deals, we’ll add them in.

Follow our Prime Day 2024 live blog for all the best savings during Amazon’s two-day shopping event. Our deals experts will be trawling through all the big price drops to ensure you’re getting the best savings possible.

AirPods Pro 2

Discounts on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are commonplace on big shopping days, and this Prime Day is no different. These wonderful buds have ANC to block out pesky outside noise, Dolby Atmos support, excellent battery life and wireless charging.

Save £50 on the AirPods Pro 2 this Prime Day You can save £50 or 22% on the AirPods Pro 2 this Amazon Prime Day. Amazon

Save 22%

Now £179 View Deal

Apple Watch 9

Apple’s current Watch range consists of the SE 2, Series 9 and Ultra 2. The Series 9 is a good pick, with a smaller body than the Ultra and more features – like a screen that stays on all the time – than the SE.

The Apple Watch 9 has dropped for £314 Save 21% on the latest Apple Watch when you shop Amazon’s Prime Day sale. The Apple Watch 9 is available for just £314 down from £399 for a limited time only. Amazon

Was £399

£314 View Deal

One of Apple’s handiest accessories is the AirTag, a dinky Bluetooth tracker that helps keep an eye on your tech.

This AirTag multipack is a bargain thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day sale For the duration of the sale, Prime members can snag a four-pack of AirTags for £84 – a 29% saving off the £119 you’d pay if you walked into an Apple Store. Can’t say fairer than that. Amazon

Was £119

£84 View Deal

iPad 10

The most affordable tablet in Apple’s current iPad range. This works with the Apple Pencil, can be paired with a clever keyboard, has modern features like USB-C for charging and runs the current version of iPadOS. A great choice for browsing, emails, Netflix and light gaming.

iPad Air

The mid-tier iPad Air sits above the entry-level iPad 10, and below the far pricier iPad Pro. If you’re after an excellent media-consumption device that can handle tougher tasks too, the Air is a great choice.

The Apple iPad Air M1 is $200 off Apple’s iPad Air M1 is $200 off right now. Usually it’s $599, but you can grab it for $399 over at Best Buy Best Buy

Was $599

Now $399 View Deal

MacBook Air

Apple’s most popular laptop has had some great reductions recently and you can save on both the M3 and M2 versions of the portable laptop below.

Get the 13-inch MacBook Air for under £1000 Although it’s not officially listed as a Prime Day deal, the new MacBook Air M3 is currently at its lowest ever price on Amazon. Amazon

Was £1099

Now £949.97 View Deal

MacBook Air M2 is $200 off On the lookout for a MacBook Air? The M2 model is down to $799 at Best Buy right now. That’s a $200 saving on one our favourite laptops. Best Buy

Was $999

Now $799 View Deal

Best Prime Day deals

If you’re not after some Apple tech, see below for a quick look at some of the best deals we’ve spotted from Prime Day and other shopping events currently taking place.

