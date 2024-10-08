Apple Pencil USB-C has a rare price cut

Any Apple fan knows price drops are rare, especially when it comes to accessories, however Amazon is currently selling the Apple Pencil (USB-C) for an absolute bargain.

Save £15 and get the Apple Pencil (USB-C) for just £64 in the Prime Big Deal Days sale, which is also the lowest price we’ve seen the accessory drop to on Amazon.

The Apple Pencil USB-C is at its lowest ever price on Amazon The Apple Pencil USB-C is currently at its lowest ever price on Amazon, in this rare price drop. Compatible with all USB-C iPads, including the newest iPad Pro M4 and iPad Air M2, the Apple Pencil USB-C is an affordable way to handwrite and sketch on your device. Amazon

Was £79

Now £64 View Deal

Compatible with all USB-C iPad models, including the latest iPad Pro M4 and iPad Air M2, the Apple Pencil is perfect for handwriting notes, sketching, marking up documents and more.

The Apple Pencil (USB-C) is packed with tools that makes using the device feel as natural as a regular pencil. There’s low-latency which ensures there’s minimal delay between putting the pencil to the iPad and what appears on the screen.

Artists will especially appreciate tilt sensitivity which allows you to shade like you would with a lead pencil while pixel-perfect precision ensures you’re marking exactly where you want to be.

The Apple Pencil (USB-C) also supports the hover feature on compatible iPads which shows you the cursor before you touch the screen, helping you to see precisely where you’re marking. Just note that this tool is only available on newer iPads, including the Pro M4, Pro 12.9-inch (6th Gen), 11-inch (4th Gen) and iPad Air M2.

As the name suggests, the Apple Pencil (USB-C) pairs and charges via a USB-C charge cable and also magnetically attaches to the side of your iPad for safekeeping.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Apple Pencil (USB-C) on its own, it currently boasts a 4.5-star rating on Amazon which is based on over a whopping 1,220 customer reviews.

Now at its lowest ever price on Amazon, we’d seriously recommend taking advantage of this rare Apple Pencil (USB-C) price drop while it’s still available.

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers: