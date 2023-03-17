 large image

Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro gets a tempting discount

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re interested in a MacBook Pro, you’re always wise to wait for a discount on what is an expensive purchase. This deal from Amazon could be your prompt to hit the buy button.

The Apple MacBook Pro (2023) with the M2 Pro chip is one of the finest pieces of Apple computing hardware you can purchase. Amazon is currently knocking more than £167 off the asking price.

The 512GB model, which has 16GB of RAM along with a 10-core CPU is now £1,981.98 for a limited time. That’s an 8% discount. Tempting, considering the savings will go a long way towards paying for your AppleCare+ coverage too.

This configuration of this MacBook Pro, which has only been on sale a couple of months, comes with a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with HDR support and 1000 nite of brightness. It naturally features the latest version of macOS Ventura and there’s up to 18-hours of battery life.

The Apple keyboard woes of the past are gone and this new version of the Magic Keyboard also includes a Touch ID sensor within the power button for greater security. It’s made with an aluminium unibody too, so this baby is tough as well as super fast and reliable.

But the main devision to make here is whether you want the Apple Silicon M2 version or the M2 Pro configuration that’s on offer here. The M2 Pro is built on newer architecture and the extra CPU and GPU cores will get you faster and more efficient performance on the M2 Pro.

However, the increase in the unified memory bandwidth may be where you really see the extra cash bear fruit, especially if you’re performing intense tasks like editing 4K video.

Our own Gemma Ryles writes: “The original M2 chip can be configured up to 100GB/s unified memory bandwidth, while the M2 Pro can be configured to double that, at 200GB/s.

“More unified memory causes a significant reduction in the traffic between the cores and memory, resulting in a faster performance overall. While 100GB/s should be more than enough for most people, 200GB/s is ideal for creative professionals who will be working on intensive workloads.”

So, is this the MacBook Pro deal for you? You know what to do.

