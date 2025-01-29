Apple’s epic MacBook Air M2 deal is making a limited time comeback

One of our favourite MacBook deals from around last year’s Black Friday period has just resurfaced over at Amazon.

For students and professionals alike, the MacBook Air is one of the most tempting laptops out there for its unbeatable portability alongside super-fast performance thanks to Apple silicon.

As luck would have it for anyone who’s been tempted to pick one up recently, the MacBook Air M2 for just £849 offer that was previously available during November/December, as reared its head once more. Amazon US is also running a similar price cut.

For context, that’s a massive £150 price drop on the £999 RRP set by Apple, and also the cheapest price that we’ve seen the laptop go for this year. From my experience, MacBook Airs don’t tend to fall much further unless quite a few years have elapsed, much like the case of the M1 model which could be found below £800 at one point.

If there are any further price drops on the horizon, they’re likely to be minimal at best and potentially reserved for the year’s big sales such as Amazon Prime Day or even Black Friday. Given that both of those sales aren’t set to happen for quite a while yet, this deal is your best option for getting the MacBook Air M2 at a reduced price right now.

For those who are on the fence about upgrading, it’s worth pointing out that even in 2025, Apple’s M2 chip still offers wonderfully fast performance that makes everyday tasks a breeze. In our 4.5-star review for the device, Editor Max Parker wrote:

“4K video editing in both Adobe’s Premiere Pro and Apple’s Final Cut Pro is easily achievable, with smooth scrolling through timelines. The only way I managed to slow the machine down while editing 4K footage transferred across from an iPhone was to have it plugged into Apple’s 5K Studio Display.”

Having such a powerful chipset also extends to impressive battery life performance, as we were able to reach the end of a proper work day (9 – 5:30) without needing to reach for the nearest charging point. If you’re ever working in a cafe or in a part of the library that doesn’t have a nearby power outlet, then this is a Godsend.

There are plenty of reasons to love the MacBook Air M2 but simply put, you won’t find a better built, better performing or more portable device in this price range, making it an epic buy for most people.