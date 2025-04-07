:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Why buy a new iPhone when this recent flagship is so cheap?

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

I know it might be tempting to pick up a device in the new iPhone 16 range, but if I were upgrading today then this is the alternative option that I’d go for.

I’ve used quite a lot of iPhones in my time at Trusted Reviews, and if there’s one bit of advice that I can give, it’s that you should never overlook Apple devices from several years ago when it comes time for you to upgrade. Thanks to Apple’s support for older handsets, they still work brilliantly long after release and are often far cheaper than they were at launch. Case in point, just look at this outstanding deal on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

If you head on over to Giffgaff right now then you can pick up a 256GB iPhone 14 Pro Max refurbished in ‘like new’ condition for only £629. Given that that version of the phone originally cost £1309 at launch, being able to get it for less than half that price is just too good a deal to miss.

The phone even comes with a 24-month warranty for extra peace of mind, just in case anything happens. You do need to add a Giffgaff SIM to your purchase in order to get the deal, but if you get the £10 rolling SIM then you can cancel it immediately afterwards to avoid any further costs.

Even though it’s been supplanted twice over now, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is still an epic phone to have in 2025, particularly when it’s going for a mid-range price point. You still have modern features like the Dynamic Island notch which can depict key bits of information like football scores, delivery times and more, plus MagSafe charging for wirelessly topping up the battery in a pinch.

You also have the gorgeous 6.7-inch display which is perfect for gaming, scrolling and watching content from Netflix, Disney Plus and the like. Of course, where the 14 Pro Max really shines is in the camera department.

In our 4.5-star review for the phone, Editor Max Parker wrote: “Smart HDR levels out dynamic range well, dealing with trickier lighting conditions with ease and consistently churning out great images with accurate colours. The bigger sensor gives a more natural bokeh effect too, so you can get the silky blurry background with the foreground in focus without switching to the dedicated portrait mode.”

The only key downsides to the iPhone 14 Pro Max these days are that it sports the Lightning port and not USB-C, plus it doesn’t have access to Apple Intelligence, but if these aren’t dealbreakers then you’re still getting an excellent overall phone for the experience.

At just £629, the 256GB iPhone 14 Pro Max is only £30 more expensive than the iPhone 16e, but you’re getting far more with the former, making it a bargain upgrade.

