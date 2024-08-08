Best iPad Mini deals for August 2024

If you’re looking for a small but powerful Apple tablet, the iPad Mini is the clear choice. We’ve gathered all of the best iPad Mini deals in one place to help you get the most bang for your buck.

The iPad Mini 6 is the latest update to Apple’s iPad Mini line and, despite having launched in 2021, easily remains the best small tablet on the market in 2024.

The iPad Mini sits alongside the iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro in Apple’s current tablet line-up with the Mini’s unique feature being its compact 8.3-inch display. If you’re looking for a screen more spacious than the 6.7-inch one on the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max but less unwieldy than the 10.9-inch one found on the iPad (10th gen), the iPad Mini offers the perfect compromise.

The iPad Mini 6 also features a newer A15 Bionic chipset compared to the 10th gen iPad despite having launched a whole year earlier.

iPad Mini Features

One of the biggest updates that came with the iPad Mini 6 was its fresh design. By ditching the chunky bezels and home button and opting for flat sides and a flat back, Apple put its smallest iPad more in line with the iPad Air and Pro in style. Apple has also replaced the Lightning port with USB-C and dropped the headphone jack entirely.

The Mini 6 features a 60Hz LCD display that covers a decent portion of the DCI-P3 gamut and hits around 450 nits of brightness. While not as impressive as the OLED and mini-LED panels on other Apple products, this display is a great size for on-the-go streaming, allowing you to easily slip it into any bag without taking up much space.

The tablet also supports the Apple Pencil 2 with magnetic charging on the side of the device, making the Mini great for sketching and note-taking on a variety of iOS apps.

There’s a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera on the front that follows you around during zoom calls, along with a rear 12-megapixel sensor for taking quick snaps and scanning documents.

The battery will last you a good few days when used for short bouts of reading and streaming, but if you plan to use heavier apps like Lightroom, LumaFusion or heavy video streaming, it should last about a day.

If you’re interested in picking up the latest iPad Mini or perhaps an older model, keep reading to discover all the latest deals we’ve found for Apple’s small and stylish tablet.

Easily the best small tablet around in 2023 Pros Great new design

Works with the second-gen Apple Pencil

Super-speedy thanks to the A15 Bionic chipset

5G option makes for great portability Cons Odd storage sizes

Expensive

Some iOS elements are too small

In our review of the latest iPad Mini we said, “18 months after its release, the iPad Mini 6 remains the best small tablet around, though the price still makes it a very niche device. If it’s the size that matters, however, then the design, performance and accessory support are all fantastic here.”