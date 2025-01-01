Apple iPad 10 with Wi-Fi and 5G is our top New Year’s Day deal

The Apple iPad 10th generation is the perfect Apple tablet for the majority of users and Amazon US is currently selling it for its joint lowest price.

Right now you can get the Apple iPad 10 with cellular connectivity for $429, which is a 14% saving and a $70 saving on the $349 asking price.

Get a great deal on a 5G iPad Amazon has knocked $70 off the current gen iPad with Wi-Fi + Cellular. You can get this best-for-most-users iPad for $429 Amazon US

Was $499

Now $429 View Deal

You’ll get 64GB of storage on this Wi-Fi enabled device and you can choose from four colours, including silver, pink, blue and yellow.

The cellular model means you’ll be able to use 5G connectivity on the go when there’s no Wi-Fi to be found. That makes it great for commuting. However, you can also get a Wi-Fi only iPad for $279, which is just $20 more than the Black Friday low price of $259 on the same product page. So, plenty of options to choose from here and you’ll get Amazon Prime delivery at no extra cost if you’re a member.

This is the latest generation of the standard iPad, whose lineage can be traced all the way back to the very first iPad, which arrived in 2010.

We’re huge fans of the more modern look provided by the design upgrade, the addition of USB-C for charging, the new placement of the front camera that enables landscape video calls, and the unbeatable apps and software provided by iPadOS.

There’s also plenty of power provided by the A14 Bionic chip, accompanied by 4GB of RAM. Whether this is your first iPad or an upgrade, our reviewer said you should buy for that new design because it “makes this the most tempting base iPad upgrade in a while. Plus, it has smart webcam placement, a nice keyboard add-on and fun colours.”

Giving it a 4-star score, our reviewer Max Parker said the iPad 10th Generation is better than most Android tablets thanks to the excellent app ecosystem and the years of support that’ll be offered by iPadOS updates.

It has a good screen, strong performance and loads of really noticeable upgrades, Max says. If you’ve been waiting for a price drop, now might be the time to act.