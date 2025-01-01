Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple iPad 10 with Wi-Fi and 5G is our top New Year’s Day deal

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Apple iPad 10th generation is the perfect Apple tablet for the majority of users and Amazon US is currently selling it for its joint lowest price.

Right now you can get the Apple iPad 10 with cellular connectivity for $429, which is a 14% saving and a $70 saving on the $349 asking price.

Get a great deal on a 5G iPad

Get a great deal on a 5G iPad

Amazon has knocked $70 off the current gen iPad with Wi-Fi + Cellular. You can get this best-for-most-users iPad for $429

  • Amazon US
  • Was $499
  • Now $429
View Deal

You’ll get 64GB of storage on this Wi-Fi enabled device and you can choose from four colours, including silver, pink, blue and yellow.

The cellular model means you’ll be able to use 5G connectivity on the go when there’s no Wi-Fi to be found. That makes it great for commuting. However, you can also get a Wi-Fi only iPad for $279, which is just $20 more than the Black Friday low price of $259 on the same product page. So, plenty of options to choose from here and you’ll get Amazon Prime delivery at no extra cost if you’re a member.

This is the latest generation of the standard iPad, whose lineage can be traced all the way back to the very first iPad, which arrived in 2010.

We’re huge fans of the more modern look provided by the design upgrade, the addition of USB-C for charging, the new placement of the front camera that enables landscape video calls, and the unbeatable apps and software provided by iPadOS.

There’s also plenty of power provided by the A14 Bionic chip, accompanied by 4GB of RAM. Whether this is your first iPad or an upgrade, our reviewer said you should buy for that new design because it “makes this the most tempting base iPad upgrade in a while. Plus, it has smart webcam placement, a nice keyboard add-on and fun colours.”

Giving it a 4-star score, our reviewer Max Parker said the iPad 10th Generation is better than most Android tablets thanks to the excellent app ecosystem and the years of support that’ll be offered by iPadOS updates.

It has a good screen, strong performance and loads of really noticeable upgrades, Max says. If you’ve been waiting for a price drop, now might be the time to act.

You might like…

EA Sports FC 25 price is dropping faster than Man United’s season

EA Sports FC 25 price is dropping faster than Man United’s season

Chris Smith 4 hours ago
Get a 55-inch Amazon Fire TV for less than the Black Friday price

Get a 55-inch Amazon Fire TV for less than the Black Friday price

Chris Smith 1 day ago
This Apple Watch 10 steal will kickstart your New Year health goals

This Apple Watch 10 steal will kickstart your New Year health goals

Chris Smith 2 days ago
On-sale Pulse Explore earbuds are a perfect partner for your new PS5

On-sale Pulse Explore earbuds are a perfect partner for your new PS5

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Sky’s Boxing Day bundle is the perfect ‘treat yourself’ deal this holiday

Sky’s Boxing Day bundle is the perfect ‘treat yourself’ deal this holiday

Thomas Deehan 6 days ago
Boxing Day deals don’t get much better than this Honor 200 price cut

Boxing Day deals don’t get much better than this Honor 200 price cut

Thomas Deehan 6 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access