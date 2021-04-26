Apple Deal: Save big on the Apple Watch 6 with this phenomenal offer

If you’re on the hunt for an Apple Watch Series 6, but aren’t keen on paying full RRP then this deal should certainly tempt you into investing in the best smartwatch around.

The Apple Watch 6 is the king of the smartwatch for any iPhone owner and this deal saves you a decent chunk of change from the usual £379 RRP.

Deal: Apple Watch 6 for £340.10 with code PROMOFIVE

Using the promo code PROMOFIVE you can bring the reduced £358 price (already a 5% saving) down to an even better £340.10. That’s a near £40 saving off the original price.

This deal is via CurrysPCWorld’s eBay page and includes free delivery. While it is coming from eBay, this is a new product that comes in a sealed box and has a 30 day return period included.

The particular Apple Watch 6 on offer is the smaller 4omm variant and it comes in a lovely deep blue colour. This is the version we had in for review and it really pops with colour. There’s also a blue silicone strap included.

Features boasted by the Apple Watch 6 includes GPS for accurate run-tracking, Apple Pay thanks to NFC and a fantastic OLED display with an always-on mode. It also runs the latest watchOS software version which finally added sleep-tracking.

Deal: Apple Watch 6 for £340.10 with code PROMOFIVE

In our glowing 4-star Apple Watch 6 review we said, “the Apple Watch Series 6 as it’s an excellent product and still the best all-round smartwatch on the market. It’s got a wide range of fitness features for varying users, excellent notification support, an unmatched haptic engine and a great design.”

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.