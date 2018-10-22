Best Apple Black Friday Deals: For the best MacBook, iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods Deals this Black Friday, you’ve come to right place.

Apple Black Friday Deals

It should be no surprise to anyone that of all the deals, discounts and offers that appear during Black Friday, very few are as popular as the those bestowed to Apple products. Yes, the tech giant has become a major component of the Black Friday sale, giving people a chance to bypass the company’s high prices and bag themselves a bargain.

Throughout the Black Friday season, we’ll be running several deals pages dedicated to Apple products but if you’re in a rush then this page will serve as a collection of all the best offers from across those pages.

Jump to:

In terms of what to expect this year, the level of clarity varies from product to product. Given that no new MacBooks have been released this year, it’s almost a given that we’ll see something to match last year’s £100 discount but by how much remains to be seen.

iPhones are a little trickier to pinpoint due to the increased prices of the iPhone XS and XS Max over the iPhone X. During last year’s Black Friday, even though the phone was just a few months old at that point, Walmart offered a $300 gift card with eligible iPhone X purchases. In the UK, Mobiles.co.uk sold the iPhone X on a 40GB contract for just £56 a month and £150 upfront (with code TRUSTED10) on O2. That contract would have you paying roughly £21 a month for a 40GB SIM which is a fantastic offer on such a new phone.

With several new iPads expected to be announced at Apple’s upcoming event in New York, it’s unlikely that those models will receive discounts so close to Black Friday. Where things could get interesting is with the older iPad models. In the run up to Black Friday, Argos docked £74.90 off the price of a brand new iPad Pro, meaning that it’s fair to expect a far more substantial discount this time around.

Apple – Deals Live Now

If Black Friday and Cyber Monday seem just a bit too far away and you’re in the mood for some immediate retail therapy, then you’ll be happy to know that there are plenty of deals available right now across Apple’s range of products. Just take a look below if you don’t believe me.

Best iPhone Deals

Top iPhone X deals right now iPhone X 64GB – 60GB of data on EE With 60GB in your pocket each month, you'll never be left scrounging for any data, plus, with no upfront costs there's a lot to love about this contract from EE.



Best MacBook Deals

Currys Best MacBook AIR Deals MacBook Air 13.3", 128GB SSD (2017) Currys actually has Amazon beaten on this one, selling the 128GB MacBook AIR for just £799 and with an optional £20 saving on Office 365.

John Lewis Best MacBook AIR Deals Apple MacBook Air 13.3", 128GB SSD (2017) By far the best option for buying the 128GB MacBook AIR, thanks to John Lewis' two-year warranty as standard.



Best iPad Deals

Best Argos iPad Deals iPad 9.7-inch (2017) 32GB Wi-Fi Silver If you don't mind going for last year's iPad 9.7-inch, which is still plenty capable, then you can save a few quid. You still get an A9 chip, 8MP iSight camera, Touch ID and 10 hour battery, just for a little less cost. iPad 9.7-inch (2017) 128GB Wi-Fi Gold If you don’t need Apple Pencil compatibility, then the 2017 iPad 9.7-inch provides a very similar experience to the 2018 model. It’s only a little slower, and you can pick one up with extra storage for a great price.

Best Currys iPad Deals 9.7" iPad (2017) - 32 GB, Space Grey Last year’s iPad 9.7-inch remains a solid pick at a lower price, provided you don’t demand the very best performance or Apple Pencil support.



Best Apple Watch Deals



Best AirPods Deals

Best Apple AirPods Deals Apple AirPods with Charging Case Amazon has the competition beat right now, offering the lowest price around when compared to other retailers.

Best Apple TV Deals

Best Apple TV 4K Deals Apple TV 4K 5th Generation The latest and greatest Apple TV with support for both 4K and HDR. With this current discount, you're paying the same price as you would for the older 4th gen non-4K model. Bargain.

Want more Trusted Reviews deals?

How about these:

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.