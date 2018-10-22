Best Apple Black Friday Deals: For the best MacBook, iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods Deals this Black Friday, you’ve come to right place.
Apple – Black Friday
It should be no surprise to anyone that of all the deals, discounts and offers that appear during Black Friday, very few are as popular as the those bestowed to Apple products. Yes, the tech giant has become a major component of the Black Friday sale, giving people a chance to bypass the company’s high prices and bag themselves a bargain.
Throughout the Black Friday season, we’ll be running several deals pages dedicated to Apple products but if you’re in a rush then this page will serve as a collection of all the best offers from across those pages.
Jump to:
- Best iPhone Deals
- Best MacBook Deals
- Best iPad Deals
- Best Apple Watch Deals
- Best Apple AirPods Deals
In terms of what to expect this year, the level of clarity varies from product to product. Given that no new MacBooks have been released this year, it’s almost a given that we’ll see something to match last year’s £100 discount but by how much remains to be seen.
iPhones are a little trickier to pinpoint due to the increased prices of the iPhone XS and XS Max over the iPhone X. During last year’s Black Friday, even though the phone was just a few months old at that point, Walmart offered a $300 gift card with eligible iPhone X purchases. In the UK, Mobiles.co.uk sold the iPhone X on a 40GB contract for just £56 a month and £150 upfront (with code TRUSTED10) on O2. That contract would have you paying roughly £21 a month for a 40GB SIM which is a fantastic offer on such a new phone.
With several new iPads expected to be announced at Apple’s upcoming event in New York, it’s unlikely that those models will receive discounts so close to Black Friday. Where things could get interesting is with the older iPad models. In the run up to Black Friday, Argos docked £74.90 off the price of a brand new iPad Pro, meaning that it’s fair to expect a far more substantial discount this time around.
Apple – Deals Live Now
If Black Friday and Cyber Monday seem just a bit too far away and you’re in the mood for some immediate retail therapy, then you’ll be happy to know that there are plenty of deals available right now across Apple’s range of products. Just take a look below if you don’t believe me.
Best iPhone Deals
Best iPhone XS Max Deals – 10GB+ of data
Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB Gold – 50GB of data on EE
Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB Gold – 50GB of data on EE
50GB is more than enough to keep you going through plenty of streaming and gaming. Plus, signing up with EE grants you three free months of BT Sport and six free months of Apple Music.
Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB Gold – 100GB of data on O2
Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB Gold – 100GB of data on O2
The big daddy contract for anyone who needs an almost ludicrous amount of data. It requires a reasonable upfront cost (still significantly less than the SIM-free price at least), but it does mean bringing the monthly cost down.
Best iPhone XS Deals – 10GB+ of data
iPhone XS – 15GB, £34/month and £400 upfront (with code TRUSTED10) on O2
iPhone XS – 15GB, £34/month and £400 upfront (with code TRUSTED10) on O2
When you factor in the total cost of ownership with this deal, it's fantastic value for money as you're only paying roughly £9.40 a month for 15GB of data. Use code TRUSTED10 to save £10 on the upfront cost.
iPhone XS – 30GB, £63/month and no upfront cost on EE
iPhone XS – 30GB, £63/month and no upfront cost on EE
Here's a cracking deal for all you data junkies out there as you're getting a whopping 30GB a month and there's no pesky upfront cost to worry about.
Top iPhone X deals right now
iPhone X 64GB – 60GB of data on EE
iPhone X 64GB – 60GB of data on EE
With 60GB in your pocket each month, you'll never be left scrounging for any data, plus, with no upfront costs there's a lot to love about this contract from EE.
The top iPhone 8 deals right now
iPhone 8 64GB Space Grey – 45GB of data on EE
iPhone 8 64GB Space Grey – 45GB of data on EE
More data than you can shake a stick at combined with absolutely nothing to pay up front. This is our top deal for the iPhone 8 at the moment. You also get 3 months BT Sport and 6 months Apple Music, too.
iPhone 8 64GB Space Grey – 4GB of data on Vodafone (use code TRUSTED10)
iPhone 8 64GB Space Grey – 4GB of data on Vodafone (use code TRUSTED10)
If you only need a small amount of data, this is a great choice that takes your monthly cost right down. Use our code to knock £10 off the upfront cost.
The top iPhone 7 deals right now
iPhone 7 32GB – 30GB of data on EE
iPhone 7 32GB – 30GB of data on EE
If you're a very heavy data user, you might want to consider this fantastic deal from EE. It also includes 6 months of Apple Music to sweeten the deal as well as BT Sports Mobile for the entirety of your contract. Great if you're a sports fan and some serious added value.
iPhone 7 32GB – 4GB of data on Vodafone (use code TRUSTED10 to save £10)
iPhone 7 32GB – 4GB of data on Vodafone (use code TRUSTED10 to save £10)
This Vodafone deal has a decent amount of data for most average users and the upfront cost means lower monthly payments. Save £10 with code TRUSTED10.
Best MacBook Deals
Amazon Best MacBook Deals
Apple MacBook 12-inch Laptop (2016), 512GB SSD – Rose Gold
Apple MacBook 12-inch Laptop (2016), 512GB SSD – Rose Gold
If you don't mind a splash of pink then you'll be quids in with this incredible discount of £420.28 for the 512GB MacBook on Amazon.
Apple MacBook 12-inch Laptop, 256GB SSD – Space Grey
Apple MacBook 12-inch Laptop, 256GB SSD – Space Grey
While this discount isn't quite as dramatic as the previous deal, it's still a great option for anyone after a more affordable MacBook.
Currys Best MacBook Deals
MacBook 12", 512GB SSD – Space Grey (2017)
MacBook 12", 512GB SSD – Space Grey (2017)
While there's no discount on the MacBook itself, you can save £20 on Microsoft Office 365 if you buy both products as a bundle.
MacBook 12", 256GB – Space Grey (2017)
MacBook 12", 256GB – Space Grey (2017)
As is the case with the 512GB model, Currys is offering a £20 discount on Microsoft Office 365 when bought together.
John Lewis Best MacBook Deals
Apple MacBook 12", 512GB SSD – Silver (2017)
Apple MacBook 12", 512GB SSD – Silver (2017)
No discount here just yet but buying through John Lewis always nabs you a two-year warranty out of the box, handy for those who have a habit of putting their tech through its paces.
Apple MacBook 12", 256GB SSD – Space Grey (2017)
Apple MacBook 12", 256GB SSD – Space Grey (2017)
Alas, no deals here either. Still a great choice though if you want an extended warranty.
Amazon Best MacBook Air Deals
Apple MacBook AIR 256GB SSD (2017)
Apple MacBook AIR 256GB SSD (2017)
The MacBook AIR is still one of the best lightweight laptops you can buy, hands down. Amazon is selling the high-end 256GB model with a £144.55 saving – get in.
Apple MacBook AIR 128GB Flash Hard Drive
Apple MacBook AIR 128GB Flash Hard Drive
If you aren't too fussed about storage then why not save yourself a bit of money and go for the 128GB MacBook AIR, saving over £100 in the process.
Currys Best MacBook AIR Deals
MacBook Air 13.3", 128GB SSD (2017)
MacBook Air 13.3", 128GB SSD (2017)
Currys actually has Amazon beaten on this one, selling the 128GB MacBook AIR for just £799 and with an optional £20 saving on Office 365.
John Lewis Best MacBook AIR Deals
Apple MacBook Air 13.3", 128GB SSD (2017)
Apple MacBook Air 13.3", 128GB SSD (2017)
By far the best option for buying the 128GB MacBook AIR, thanks to John Lewis' two-year warranty as standard.
Amazon Best MacBook Pro Deals
Apple 13-Inch Macbook Pro 256GB SSD – Space Grey
Apple 13-Inch Macbook Pro 256GB SSD – Space Grey
Going for the best doesn't have to mean paying full price. Amazon has got you covered with a slick £178 discount on the latest MacBook Pro.
Apple MacBook Pro 13" – 128GB SSD (2017)
Apple MacBook Pro 13" – 128GB SSD (2017)
Amazon is running a similarly great deal on the 128GB version of the MacBook Pro, coming in at just £1076.40.
Currys Best MacBook Pro Deals
MacBook Pro 13" with Touch Bar - Space Grey (2017)
MacBook Pro 13" with Touch Bar - Space Grey (2017)
Currys is the place to be right now if you're after the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. On the cheaper end of the spectrum, the 13-inch 256GB model is only £1499 with a giant saving of £250.
MacBook Pro 15" with Touch Bar - Silver (2017)
MacBook Pro 15" with Touch Bar - Silver (2017)
The MacBook Pro 15-inch with Touch Bar is no small purchase by any standard. Still, if you're happy to lay down the cash for one then you'll be happy to know that Currys is currently throwing in a £150 discount to soften the blow.
Best iPad Deals
Best Amazon iPad Deals
2018 Apple iPad 9.7" WiFi 32GB - Gold
2018 Apple iPad 9.7" WiFi 32GB - Gold
The latest iPad 9.7-inch with a Fusion A10 processor and support for the Apple Pencil. Ideal if you want a great all-rounder without some of the extra performance of the Pro models.
iPad Pro 10.5-inch 64GB Wi-Fi Space Grey
iPad Pro 10.5-inch 64GB Wi-Fi Space Grey
The do-it-all iPad designed for professional work as well as multi-tasking playtime. Use the A10X Fusion chip to do anything you need with speed on that 10.5-inch Retina display for a good 10 hours of battery life.
Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 256GB Wi-Fi - Rose Gold
Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 256GB Wi-Fi - Rose Gold
If you want to ramp the storage up on Apple’s sweet all-rounder, you can still snag big savings, provided you’re cool with Rose Gold.
Best Argos iPad Deals
iPad 9.7-inch (2017) 32GB Wi-Fi Silver
iPad 9.7-inch (2017) 32GB Wi-Fi Silver
If you don't mind going for last year's iPad 9.7-inch, which is still plenty capable, then you can save a few quid. You still get an A9 chip, 8MP iSight camera, Touch ID and 10 hour battery, just for a little less cost.
iPad 9.7-inch (2017) 128GB Wi-Fi Gold
iPad 9.7-inch (2017) 128GB Wi-Fi Gold
If you don’t need Apple Pencil compatibility, then the 2017 iPad 9.7-inch provides a very similar experience to the 2018 model. It’s only a little slower, and you can pick one up with extra storage for a great price.
Best Currys iPad Deals
9.7" iPad (2017) - 32 GB, Space Grey
9.7" iPad (2017) - 32 GB, Space Grey
Last year’s iPad 9.7-inch remains a solid pick at a lower price, provided you don’t demand the very best performance or Apple Pencil support.
Best John Lewis iPad Deals
iPad Pro 12.9-inch 256GB Wi-Fi & Cellular Rose Gold
iPad Pro 12.9-inch 256GB Wi-Fi & Cellular Rose Gold
This is about as good as the iPad gets right now, with a huge colour-rich display, ample storage, power on tap and cellular connectivity. However, thanks to the divisive Rose Gold colour it’s £60 cheaper than normal. You also get a boosted 3-year warranty from John Lewis.
Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 2017, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 64GB, Space Grey
Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 2017, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 64GB, Space Grey
This is a rare £50 off one of the ‘regular’ coloured recent iPad models at John Lewis. You get the ultra-capable 10.5-inch Pro model in Space Grey with cellular access, as well as a newly upped 3-year warranty.
Best Apple Watch Deals
Best Apple Watch Series 4 Deals – GPS + Cellular
Apple Watch Series 4, GPS and Cellular, 40mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Black
Apple Watch Series 4, GPS and Cellular, 40mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Black
If you want always-on connectivity, then you'll want the Cellular model. There aren't any real discounts on this new model, but go with John Lewis for the extra warranty.
Apple Watch Series 4, GPS and Cellular, 44mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Black
Apple Watch Series 4, GPS and Cellular, 44mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Black
There's also the new 44mm option for those with larger wrists (or just wanting a bigger display).
Best Apple Watch Series 4 Deals – GPS
Apple Watch Series 4, GPS, 40mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Black
Apple Watch Series 4, GPS, 40mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Black
Don't expect massive discounts on this new model just yet, but going with John Lewis does get you an extended 2-year warranty over anywhere else.
Apple Watch Series 4, GPS, 44mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Black
Apple Watch Series 4, GPS, 44mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Black
For £30 more you can also opt for the larger 44mm model with the same 2-year warranty.
Best Apple Watch Series 3 Deals – GPS + LTE
Apple Watch Series 3, GPS and Cellular, 38mm Stainless Steel Case with Sport Band, Soft White
Apple Watch Series 3, GPS and Cellular, 38mm Stainless Steel Case with Sport Band, Soft White
A massive saving on this 38mm model with more premium stainless steel case. It's reduced to clear so it might not be around for long. This also includes a 2-year warranty.
Apple Watch Series 3, GPS and Cellular, 42mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Grey
Apple Watch Series 3, GPS and Cellular, 42mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Grey
Now that the Series 4 is here, you can pick up the larger 42mm for a massive discount, too. You also get John Lewis' excellent 2-year warranty.
Best Apple Watch Series 3 Deals – GPS
Apple Watch Series 3 38mm GPS
Apple Watch Series 3 38mm GPS
The lowest price of entry for buying an Apple Watch 3 right now. Going through John Lewis also nabs you a 2-year warranty.
Apple Watch Series 3 42mm GPS
Apple Watch Series 3 42mm GPS
A big saving here now that the Series 3 is no longer the latest model.
Best AirPods Deals
Best Apple AirPods Deals
Apple AirPods
Apple AirPods
Apple's iconic truly wireless earbuds are a perfect pairing with any iOS device.
Want more Trusted Reviews deals?
How about these:
- Black Friday 2018
- Amazon Deals UK
- Best headphone deals
- Best Dyson deals
- Best iPhone XS Max deals
- Best iPhone XS deals
- Best iPhone XR deals
- Best iPhone X deals
- Best iPhone 8 deals
- Best iPhone 7 deals
- Best MacBook deals
- Best Apple Watch deals
- Best iPad deals
- Best AirPods deals
- Best tablet deals
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.