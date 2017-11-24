Black Friday is here and if you’re looking for the best deals on the very best tech from Apple, then you’ve come to the right place.

Even during Black Friday sales, products from Apple’s vast catalogue rarely see huge discounts. Still, we’ve found some of the best bargains on iPhones, Macs and more.

BUY NOW: Get a gift card when you selected items from Apple.com

As usual, Apple itself is running a Black Friday promotion and this will net you gift card with your purchases. The value of the gift card depends on your purchase – buy a selected and you’ll get £120, £20 for a Series 1 Apple Watch and £80 on a selection of iPads.

Pick up an iPhone 7, 6S or SE and you’ll get a £20 voucher.

The best Apple deals so far seem to be coming from Currys. It’s offering money off iPads, Macs and other products. See below for our best picks.

Best MacBook Pro deals from Currys, save £200

Currys is offering £200 off a bunch of MacBooks, including the version with the Touch Bar and the slightly older 2015 model without.

To get these deals, use the code APPLEMAC200 at checkout.

Best iPad Pro and iPad deals from Currys, save £50

iPads barely ever get discounted, but Currys is doing just that this Black Friday. The retailer is offering cash off both the new 9.7-inch iPad and the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Use code IPADPRO50.

Save £20 on Apple Watch

If it’s a smartwatch you’re looking for then Currys has you sorted there, too. It’s offering £20 off the fantastic Apple Watch – which is still our favourite smartwatch for iPhone users.

Best iPhone deals

Sick and tired of enormous phones? Apple’s dinky iPhone SE could be the perfect smartphone for you – and it’s a real steal at this newly discounted price.

Online retailer Very has price-slashed the iPhone SE quite significantly, which is great considering the rarity of Apple discounts. You can now pick up the phone for just £279 – that’s a £100 discount from the normal £379 price tag.

This handset is unique in that it doesn’t follow Apple’s traditional approach of launch phones with bigger screens. Instead, you’ll get a small 4-inch Retina display that keeps the overal size down – perfect for small hands.

But it’s still a powerful piece of kit, boasting a 12-megapixel camera that’s capable of shooting 4K video at 30 frames per second. You’ll also get a FaceTime HD camera on the front, and a speedy Apple A9 chip powering the device.

Finally, there’s Apple’s famous Touch ID fingerprint scanner, which allows you to authenticate your identity to unlock the device – and even authorise contactless Apple Pay payments in shops.

We gave the iPhone SE a very respectable 4/5 score in our review, with the handset earning plaudits for its compact body, great camera, excellent performance and solid battery life.

Our verdict reads: “It may not be the most exciting phone Apple has ever released, but the iPhone SE will be a godsend for those who want a high-quality phone that isn’t massive.”

