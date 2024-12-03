There’s still nearly 50% off these Apple Beats Pro headphones after Cyber Monday

If you’re kicking yourself for not picking up a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones this Black Friday, you’re in luck. There are still a good number of deals to go around.

The Beats Studio Pro are still nearly half-price on Amazon, bringing the price of the headphones down to a tempting £179. This is the same price we saw the headphones hit during the Black Friday sale, meaning you’re not missing out on any savings by picking them up today.

Head to Amazon now to save 49% on the Studio Pro headphones and take them home for £179 down from their £349 RRP.

Is the Beats Studio Pro worth buying?

Beats' over-ears impress but can they topple the likes of Sony? Pros Strong noise-cancelling

Neutral, clear presentation

Excellent wireless performance

Physical controls

USB-C audio Cons ANC suffers with wind noise

No room for higher quality Bluetooth codecs

Design better suited for smaller ears

The Studio Pro are a pair of noise-cancelling wireless headphones from the Apple-owned audio brand, Beats.

These headphones are packed with features, from noise-cancelling and a transparency mode to block out distractions and let sounds in when needed, to personalised spatial audio for an immersive 360-degree listening experience.

One-touch pairing makes setting these headphones up a breeze, while the 40-hour battery life should be enough to last any long flight. There’s also 10-minute fast charging for up to four hours of listening in a pinch.

TV & Audio editor Kob Monney awarded the Beats Studio Pro 4 out of 5 stars, praising their neutral, clear presentation, strong noise-cancelling and excellent wireless performance.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Beats Studio Pro review.

Looking for a different deal?

