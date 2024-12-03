Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

There’s still nearly 50% off these Apple Beats Pro headphones after Cyber Monday

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re kicking yourself for not picking up a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones this Black Friday, you’re in luck. There are still a good number of deals to go around. 

The Beats Studio Pro are still nearly half-price on Amazon, bringing the price of the headphones down to a tempting £179. This is the same price we saw the headphones hit during the Black Friday sale, meaning you’re not missing out on any savings by picking them up today. 

It’s not too late to save almost 50% on the Beats Studio Pro headphones with this post-Black Friday deal. Head to Amazon today to get the noise-cancellers for as little as £179 down from £349.99 while this deal lasts.

Head to Amazon now to save 49% on the Studio Pro headphones and take them home for £179 down from their £349 RRP. 

Is the Beats Studio Pro worth buying? 

Beats Studio Pro logo
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Beats' over-ears impress but can they topple the likes of Sony?

Pros

  • Strong noise-cancelling
  • Neutral, clear presentation
  • Excellent wireless performance
  • Physical controls
  • USB-C audio

Cons

  • ANC suffers with wind noise
  • No room for higher quality Bluetooth codecs
  • Design better suited for smaller ears

The Studio Pro are a pair of noise-cancelling wireless headphones from the Apple-owned audio brand, Beats. 

These headphones are packed with features, from noise-cancelling and a transparency mode to block out distractions and let sounds in when needed, to personalised spatial audio for an immersive 360-degree listening experience. 

One-touch pairing makes setting these headphones up a breeze, while the 40-hour battery life should be enough to last any long flight. There’s also 10-minute fast charging for up to four hours of listening in a pinch. 

TV & Audio editor Kob Monney awarded the Beats Studio Pro 4 out of 5 stars, praising their neutral, clear presentation, strong noise-cancelling and excellent wireless performance. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Beats Studio Pro review

Looking for a different deal? 

Looking for a pair of workout earbuds, the Beats Powerbeats Pro are also still on sale for just £139

