Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Bargain: iPhone SE for just £199

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Anyone looking to pick up an iPhone as cheaply as possible should hotfoot over to Currys, where the iPhone SE (2020) is going at a bargain price.

We’ve all come to accept a simple fact about the smartphone business: there’s no such thing as a cheap iPhone. Except, there kind of is. This Currys deal gets you an iPhone SE for just £199, which is firmly in cheap phone territory.

Get the iPhone SE 2 for just £199

Get the iPhone SE 2 for just £199

Currys is selling refurbished iPhone SE 2 handsets in ‘Excellent Condition’ for just £199 – less than half the launch price.

  • Currys
  • Refurbished in ‘Excellent Condition’
  • Now £199
View Deal

OK, so it’s an iPhone SE (2020), AKA the iPhone SE 2, so it isn’t Apple’s freshest model. And this is also a refurbished model, so it’s not brand new.

Don’t let those two points put you off though. In terms of the age of the phone, three years is nothing in iPhone terms. Apple continues to support its phones for upwards of five years after their release, with full software support. Thanks to Apple’s speedy silicon and sharp optimisation, the iPhone SE 2 will still run well too.

As for the point about it being a refurbished model, it’s certainly true that these are second hand units. But they’re also advertised as being in “Excellent Condition”, which means that they might have “very minor cosmetic imperfections but no dents or deep scratches”. They also have a healthy battery.

Currys supplies a 12 month guarantee with these refurbished models, so you’re protected should any fault emerge in the first year after buying.

We gave the iPhone SE 2 a healthy 4-star score at the time, calling it “a downright excellent buy if you want a phone that’ll perform fast and take excellent pictures for years to come.” At this price, the iPhone SE 2 is a true bargain.

You might like…

iPhone 15 can’t compete with this Galaxy S23 unlimited data deal

iPhone 15 can’t compete with this Galaxy S23 unlimited data deal

Chris Smith 3 mins ago
The Sonos Move Gen 1 just got a sweet double discount

The Sonos Move Gen 1 just got a sweet double discount

Chris Smith 27 mins ago
Get Alan Wake 2 for free with this gaming PC deal

Get Alan Wake 2 for free with this gaming PC deal

Nick Rayner 5 hours ago
Sony’s budget true wireless earbuds just got even cheaper

Sony’s budget true wireless earbuds just got even cheaper

Hannah Davies 7 hours ago
Metal Gear Solid Collection just got a big post-launch price cut

Metal Gear Solid Collection just got a big post-launch price cut

Nick Rayner 8 hours ago
Amazon’s 43-inch 4K Fire TV is now outrageously cheap

Amazon’s 43-inch 4K Fire TV is now outrageously cheap

Thomas Deehan 8 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.