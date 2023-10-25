Apple Bargain: iPhone SE for just £199

Anyone looking to pick up an iPhone as cheaply as possible should hotfoot over to Currys, where the iPhone SE (2020) is going at a bargain price.

We’ve all come to accept a simple fact about the smartphone business: there’s no such thing as a cheap iPhone. Except, there kind of is. This Currys deal gets you an iPhone SE for just £199, which is firmly in cheap phone territory.

Get the iPhone SE 2 for just £199 Currys is selling refurbished iPhone SE 2 handsets in ‘Excellent Condition’ for just £199 – less than half the launch price. Currys

Refurbished in ‘Excellent Condition’

Now £199 View Deal

OK, so it’s an iPhone SE (2020), AKA the iPhone SE 2, so it isn’t Apple’s freshest model. And this is also a refurbished model, so it’s not brand new.

Don’t let those two points put you off though. In terms of the age of the phone, three years is nothing in iPhone terms. Apple continues to support its phones for upwards of five years after their release, with full software support. Thanks to Apple’s speedy silicon and sharp optimisation, the iPhone SE 2 will still run well too.

As for the point about it being a refurbished model, it’s certainly true that these are second hand units. But they’re also advertised as being in “Excellent Condition”, which means that they might have “very minor cosmetic imperfections but no dents or deep scratches”. They also have a healthy battery.

Currys supplies a 12 month guarantee with these refurbished models, so you’re protected should any fault emerge in the first year after buying.

We gave the iPhone SE 2 a healthy 4-star score at the time, calling it “a downright excellent buy if you want a phone that’ll perform fast and take excellent pictures for years to come.” At this price, the iPhone SE 2 is a true bargain.