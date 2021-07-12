Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Bargain: Get a new pair of Apple AirPods Pro for under £165

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

Get ready Apple fans, you’re in for an absolute treat – it’s now possible to get a new pair of AirPods Pro for the low price of just £164.88 for a limited time.

Available via Buy It Direct Discounts on eBay (one of the site’s most reputable sellers), you can already see that the retailer has reduced Apple’s premium pair of noise cancelling earbuds several times from its original RRP of £249, but an extra discount has just been made available via timed eBay exclusive code.

By using the code BAG15OFF at the checkout, you can score the AirPods Pro for just £164.88, which accumulates to an overall discount of £84.12 – that’s almost an entire year of Apple Music covered just from the money you’ll save.

I can easily bet a pack of my favourite biscuits that you’ll never see a discount of this magnitude from Apple itself, so if you fancy getting a one-up on the company after all the money you’ve spent on previous Apple products, then now’s a great chance to do so.

Get the new Midnight Black PS5 DualSense controller for its lowest price yet

Get the new Midnight Black PS5 DualSense controller for its lowest price yet

Deals Thomas Deehan 10 hours ago
Need a pick me up? There’s now over 50% off this stylish Nespresso coffee machine

Need a pick me up? There’s now over 50% off this stylish Nespresso coffee machine

Deals Thomas Deehan 10 hours ago
Get Philips’ cheapest OLED for even less ahead of Euro 2020 final

Get Philips’ cheapest OLED for even less ahead of Euro 2020 final

Deals Kob Monney 3 days ago
Need a cheap smart speaker? The Google Home Mini is only £15.99 right now

Need a cheap smart speaker? The Google Home Mini is only £15.99 right now

Deals Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
The 256GB iPhone XS Max is now cheaper than the iPhone SE

The 256GB iPhone XS Max is now cheaper than the iPhone SE

Deals Chris Smith 5 days ago
Argos has a secret discount on the fantastic Roku Streambar

Argos has a secret discount on the fantastic Roku Streambar

Deals Thomas Deehan 6 days ago

Even though the competition is heating up with new releases like the Sony WF-1000XM4, the AirPods Pro still remain a solid choice, and arguably the most ergonomic option for iPhone users.

Easily earning a 4.5-star rating from Deputy Editor Max Parker, alongside a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, the AirPods Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds we’ve ever tested. Our review surmised:

“AirPods Pro are excellent earbuds and easy to recommend, especially if you’re deep in the iOS ecosystem. They sound great, are far more comfortable than competing headphones and the ANC is very effective. Add to that the typical AirPods feature like a strong connection and easy pairing and you’ve got a very complete product.”

The code BAG15OFF expires at midnight on Thursday, July 15, so there’s precious time left if you want to enjoy top tier noise cancellation, seamless integration with Siri and more.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.