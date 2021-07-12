Apple Bargain: Get a new pair of Apple AirPods Pro for under £165

Get ready Apple fans, you’re in for an absolute treat – it’s now possible to get a new pair of AirPods Pro for the low price of just £164.88 for a limited time.

Available via Buy It Direct Discounts on eBay (one of the site’s most reputable sellers), you can already see that the retailer has reduced Apple’s premium pair of noise cancelling earbuds several times from its original RRP of £249, but an extra discount has just been made available via timed eBay exclusive code.

By using the code BAG15OFF at the checkout, you can score the AirPods Pro for just £164.88, which accumulates to an overall discount of £84.12 – that’s almost an entire year of Apple Music covered just from the money you’ll save.

I can easily bet a pack of my favourite biscuits that you’ll never see a discount of this magnitude from Apple itself, so if you fancy getting a one-up on the company after all the money you’ve spent on previous Apple products, then now’s a great chance to do so.

Even though the competition is heating up with new releases like the Sony WF-1000XM4, the AirPods Pro still remain a solid choice, and arguably the most ergonomic option for iPhone users.

Easily earning a 4.5-star rating from Deputy Editor Max Parker, alongside a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, the AirPods Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds we’ve ever tested. Our review surmised:

“AirPods Pro are excellent earbuds and easy to recommend, especially if you’re deep in the iOS ecosystem. They sound great, are far more comfortable than competing headphones and the ANC is very effective. Add to that the typical AirPods feature like a strong connection and easy pairing and you’ve got a very complete product.”

The code BAG15OFF expires at midnight on Thursday, July 15, so there’s precious time left if you want to enjoy top tier noise cancellation, seamless integration with Siri and more.