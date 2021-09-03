 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple AirPods Pro hit with another unmissable price slash

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

The price of the AirPods Pro has been slowly decreasing (if you know where to look), but this latest offer takes the cake as one of the best discounts we’ve seen yet.

Courtesy of the latest eBay promo code ‘FORYOU15’, you can snag yourself a pair of Apple’s active nose cancelling earbuds for just £161.49 – a far cry from the original £249 asking price at launch.

Even though there’s a case to be made that the Apple AirPods Pro have since been surpassed in performance by the likes of the Sony WF-1000XM4, they still remain the ideal true wireless earbuds of choice for any iPhone users. This is due to the seamless integration of AirPods devices with the iOS ecosystem.

For instance, pairing the earbuds to your iPhone takes mere seconds over NFC, and a simple ‘Hey Siri’ whilst wearing the AirPods Pro will bring up Apple’s smart assistant instantly, allowing you to set reminders or check the weather, all without needing to take out your phone.

The real star of the show here is the ANC. As Deputy Editor Max Parker wrote in his 4.5-star review for the AirPods Pro: “It’s the addition of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that really makes these the AirPods to buy and the way it works here is excellent, even if it’s possibly not as customisable as I would like… with ANC on, I was able to comfortably listen to a podcast on the rattling London tube (which, according to the Apple Watch 5, was 95 decibels) with only a few bits of outside audio creeping in.”

As previously mentioned, while the sound quality of the AirPods Pro may be bested elsewhere, the competition at this new lower price point doesn’t even come close to offering the same array of premium featured in Apple’s earbuds.

If you have an iPhone then these are easily the go-to pair of earbuds that you should buy – just remember to use the code FORYOU15 at the checkout to receive the full discount.

You might like…

Apple AirTag just received its first major discount with this phenomenal deal

Apple AirTag just received its first major discount with this phenomenal deal

Gemma Ryles 14 hours ago
Huawei Watch 3 Price Drop: HarmonyOS watch now with 20% off

Huawei Watch 3 Price Drop: HarmonyOS watch now with 20% off

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
Save 40% on the superb Fire TV 4K streaming stick

Save 40% on the superb Fire TV 4K streaming stick

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
Fitbit Charge 4 Price Crash: Fitness tracker plummets after Fitbit Charge 5 announcement

Fitbit Charge 4 Price Crash: Fitness tracker plummets after Fitbit Charge 5 announcement

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
Fantastic iPhone SE 2020 deal brings price below well £300

Fantastic iPhone SE 2020 deal brings price below well £300

Chris Smith 1 week ago
You can add Alexa to your kitchen for just £14.99 – here’s how

You can add Alexa to your kitchen for just £14.99 – here’s how

Thomas Deehan 2 weeks ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.