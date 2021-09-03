Apple AirPods Pro hit with another unmissable price slash

The price of the AirPods Pro has been slowly decreasing (if you know where to look), but this latest offer takes the cake as one of the best discounts we’ve seen yet.

Courtesy of the latest eBay promo code ‘FORYOU15’, you can snag yourself a pair of Apple’s active nose cancelling earbuds for just £161.49 – a far cry from the original £249 asking price at launch.

Even though there’s a case to be made that the Apple AirPods Pro have since been surpassed in performance by the likes of the Sony WF-1000XM4, they still remain the ideal true wireless earbuds of choice for any iPhone users. This is due to the seamless integration of AirPods devices with the iOS ecosystem.

For instance, pairing the earbuds to your iPhone takes mere seconds over NFC, and a simple ‘Hey Siri’ whilst wearing the AirPods Pro will bring up Apple’s smart assistant instantly, allowing you to set reminders or check the weather, all without needing to take out your phone.

The real star of the show here is the ANC. As Deputy Editor Max Parker wrote in his 4.5-star review for the AirPods Pro: “It’s the addition of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that really makes these the AirPods to buy and the way it works here is excellent, even if it’s possibly not as customisable as I would like… with ANC on, I was able to comfortably listen to a podcast on the rattling London tube (which, according to the Apple Watch 5, was 95 decibels) with only a few bits of outside audio creeping in.”

As previously mentioned, while the sound quality of the AirPods Pro may be bested elsewhere, the competition at this new lower price point doesn’t even come close to offering the same array of premium featured in Apple’s earbuds.

If you have an iPhone then these are easily the go-to pair of earbuds that you should buy – just remember to use the code FORYOU15 at the checkout to receive the full discount.