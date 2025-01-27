Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The AirPods Pro 2 are back to below £200 – don’t miss out

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you need a good pair of wireless earbuds to pair with your iPhone, the AirPods Pro 2 are the perfect match. What’s better, if you head to John Lewis today you can get them for less than £200. 

Shop today and you can buy the second-generation AirPods Pro for just £199. That’s 13% off the earbuds’ usual £229 RRP, saving you a total of £30. 

Get the second-gen AirPods Pro for less than £200

Get the second-gen AirPods Pro for less than £200

The AirPods Pro 2 have dropped below £200 at John Lewis. Shop now to get the Apple wireless earbuds for less, and a two-year warranty included.

  • John Lewis
  • Was £229
  • Now £199
View Deal

This is incredibly close to the price we saw the AirPods Pro 2 fall to during Black Friday, making this a brilliant time to bag them for less outside of the big annual sale. 

Is the AirPods Pro 2 worth buying? 

AirPods Pro 2
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Some of the best ANC earbuds around

Pros

  • Excellent ANC
  • Rich, warm sound
  • Charging case gets some neat features

Cons

  • Many of the best features are iPhone and Mac only

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple’s latest Pro pair of wireless earbuds.

The earbuds deliver the iconic AirPods look with touch controls and Siri Interactions that allow you to answer Siri with a nod or shake of your head. Both the earbuds and the wireless charging case are IP54 dust, sweat and water-resistant, making them suitable for working out. The case is also fitted with Precision Finding with a small speaker, as well as a lanyard loop to prevent you from losing it. 

The Apple H2 chip offers a full, rich sound with Spatial Audio support for a more immersive listening experience where available. ANC removes background noise, while the transparency mode lets your surroundings in when you need that awareness. There’s also Conversation Awareness to automatically lower the volume of your music or podcast when you stop to chat with someone. 

Finally, the AirPods Pro 2 offer up to six hours of listening time (up to 30 hours including the charging case) with ANC enabled. 

Trusted Reviews Editor Max Parker awarded the AirPods Pro 2 four and a half out of five stars, praising their rich, warm sound, excellent noise-cancelling and handy charging case. 

“The AirPods Pro 2 are a fantastic upgrade and easily some of the best wireless earbuds I have ever tested – even when the high price is taken into account”, wrote Max. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive AirPods Pro 2 review

Looking for a different deal? 

Interested in pairing your iPhone with a brand-new Apple Watch? The Apple Watch SE 2 is even more affordable with this Amazon discount

You might like…

This subscription-free video doorbell makes home security seriously easy

This subscription-free video doorbell makes home security seriously easy

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
This stylish smartwatch is less than half the price of the Apple Watch SE

This stylish smartwatch is less than half the price of the Apple Watch SE

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Ninja’s 8-in-1 slow cooker is currently a bargain on Amazon

Ninja’s 8-in-1 slow cooker is currently a bargain on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
Get a Mac mini M2 for under £300 – this weekend only

Get a Mac mini M2 for under £300 – this weekend only

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Mint Mobile is offering half price unlimited data if you’re quick

Mint Mobile is offering half price unlimited data if you’re quick

Chris Smith 3 days ago
This 100GB contract just made the Galaxy S25 Ultra affordable

This 100GB contract just made the Galaxy S25 Ultra affordable

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access