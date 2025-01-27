The AirPods Pro 2 are back to below £200 – don’t miss out

If you need a good pair of wireless earbuds to pair with your iPhone, the AirPods Pro 2 are the perfect match. What’s better, if you head to John Lewis today you can get them for less than £200.

Shop today and you can buy the second-generation AirPods Pro for just £199. That’s 13% off the earbuds’ usual £229 RRP, saving you a total of £30.

This is incredibly close to the price we saw the AirPods Pro 2 fall to during Black Friday, making this a brilliant time to bag them for less outside of the big annual sale.

Is the AirPods Pro 2 worth buying?

Some of the best ANC earbuds around Pros Excellent ANC

Rich, warm sound

Charging case gets some neat features Cons Many of the best features are iPhone and Mac only

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple’s latest Pro pair of wireless earbuds.

The earbuds deliver the iconic AirPods look with touch controls and Siri Interactions that allow you to answer Siri with a nod or shake of your head. Both the earbuds and the wireless charging case are IP54 dust, sweat and water-resistant, making them suitable for working out. The case is also fitted with Precision Finding with a small speaker, as well as a lanyard loop to prevent you from losing it.

The Apple H2 chip offers a full, rich sound with Spatial Audio support for a more immersive listening experience where available. ANC removes background noise, while the transparency mode lets your surroundings in when you need that awareness. There’s also Conversation Awareness to automatically lower the volume of your music or podcast when you stop to chat with someone.

Finally, the AirPods Pro 2 offer up to six hours of listening time (up to 30 hours including the charging case) with ANC enabled.

Trusted Reviews Editor Max Parker awarded the AirPods Pro 2 four and a half out of five stars, praising their rich, warm sound, excellent noise-cancelling and handy charging case.

“The AirPods Pro 2 are a fantastic upgrade and easily some of the best wireless earbuds I have ever tested – even when the high price is taken into account”, wrote Max.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive AirPods Pro 2 review.

