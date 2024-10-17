Apple AirPods 3 are now on clearance at Very, so get them quick

Apple recently refreshed the AirPods line, with a fourth generation model. However that means the AirPods 3 can be nabbed for a bargain price. Act fast.

Very is selling the Apple AirPods 3rd Gen for just £139, giving you the opportunity to save £40 on the original asking price. You’ll get free standard delivery in the UK and free returns too.

AirPods 3 down to £139 A Very good deal is now available bringing the last-gen AirPods down to just £139. A £40 saving on the original price. Very

Was £179

Now £139 View Deal

This model comes with a Magsafe-enabled charging case meaning it can be can wirelessly replenished. There’s 30 hours of listening in total with that fully-charged case, including six hours per charge.

AirPods 3 includes support for spatial audio within compatible apps, while there’s an Adaptive EQ that delivers sound tailored for your ear canal shape. There’s also hands-free access to the personal assistant through “Hey Siri” support.

Apple offers easy pairing and rapid device switching across your suite of Apple products, whether it’s iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, or Apple TV. You can also connect two sets of AirPods to listen to the same audio source. No more sharing buds! We’d say that’s worth grabbing two of these while they’re on offer.

This offer also comes with 3 months of free access to Apple Music if you’re an iPhone or iPad user and haven’t subscribed to the service before. Can’t say fairer than that.

We will caution that the new AirPods 4 do have some significant advantages over this 2021 model on sale here. For example, there’s a version with active noise cancellation, just like the AirPods Pro, a smaller case, USB-C within the charging case, and more. That model costs £179 in the UK.



If it’s my money I’m just spending the extra £40 on getting AirPods 4 with ANC, but if you’re on a hunt for a bargain and not overly concerned about fancy features like noise cancelling, the AirPods 3 will serve you brilliantly for years to come. Go forth and AirPod.