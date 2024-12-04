AO is giving away MacBook Airs for an outrageous price

AO is selling the Apple MacBook Air M2 at such a cheap price, it’s practically giving them away.

The online retailer is selling the Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022) for £749, which is a £250 saving on its £999 RRP.

Save £250

Now £749 View Deal

That’s not an outdated recommended retail price, either. Apple is still selling the Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022) as new for that very price from its own website.

Our site Editor Max Parker reviewed this potent little laptop at launch, and handed out an impressive 4.5 out of 5 score. In reappraising the laptop earlier this year, Max called it a “Still fantastic machine that comes at a steep price”.

Following this huge price cut from AO, that “steep price” qualifier no longer applies.

“More than a year on, the Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022) remains a wonderful machine that looks great, performs exceptionally and lasts a long time on a charge,” Max concluded.

Apple’s custom M2 chip really does provide amazing performance from such a small package. “This might not be a laptop with a ‘Pro’ moniker, but it can easily handle pro tasks,” said Max.

He was able to tackle 4K video editing in Adobe’s Premiere Pro and Apple’s Final Cut Pro, as well as games of Football Manager, without a massive performance hit.

Battery life is pretty spectacular. During a typical 9 to 5.30 working day, Max didn’t have to reach for his charger once. This was with a few hours of Zoom calls, constant Slack messaging, Google Docs editing, and the odd bout of Photoshop and Lightroom.

All this and you have Apple’s compact, stylish redesign, which still applies to the more recent model. Make no mistake, the Apple MacBook Air M2 still looks and feels fresh.

If you’re in the market for a high-performing yet compact laptop for well below the four-figure mark, this deal is for you.