Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

AO is giving away MacBook Airs for an outrageous price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

AO is selling the Apple MacBook Air M2 at such a cheap price, it’s practically giving them away.

The online retailer is selling the Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022) for £749, which is a £250 saving on its £999 RRP.

Save £250 on the MacBook Air M2

Save £250 on the MacBook Air M2

The Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022) is selling at a huge £250 discount on AO’s eBay outlet right now.

  • AO on eBay
  • Save £250
  • Now £749
View Deal

That’s not an outdated recommended retail price, either. Apple is still selling the Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022) as new for that very price from its own website.

Our site Editor Max Parker reviewed this potent little laptop at launch, and handed out an impressive 4.5 out of 5 score. In reappraising the laptop earlier this year, Max called it a “Still fantastic machine that comes at a steep price”.

Following this huge price cut from AO, that “steep price” qualifier no longer applies.

“More than a year on, the Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022) remains a wonderful machine that looks great, performs exceptionally and lasts a long time on a charge,” Max concluded.

Apple’s custom M2 chip really does provide amazing performance from such a small package. “This might not be a laptop with a ‘Pro’ moniker, but it can easily handle pro tasks,” said Max.

He was able to tackle 4K video editing in Adobe’s Premiere Pro and Apple’s Final Cut Pro, as well as games of Football Manager, without a massive performance hit.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

Battery life is pretty spectacular. During a typical 9 to 5.30 working day, Max didn’t have to reach for his charger once. This was with a few hours of Zoom calls, constant Slack messaging, Google Docs editing, and the odd bout of Photoshop and Lightroom.

All this and you have Apple’s compact, stylish redesign, which still applies to the more recent model. Make no mistake, the Apple MacBook Air M2 still looks and feels fresh.

If you’re in the market for a high-performing yet compact laptop for well below the four-figure mark, this deal is for you.

You might like…

The Dyson Supersonic is seeing a rare price cut after Black Friday

The Dyson Supersonic is seeing a rare price cut after Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe 10 mins ago
The PS5’s biggest RPG of the year is now going excessively cheap

The PS5’s biggest RPG of the year is now going excessively cheap

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
This TCL 40-inch HDR TV with Fire OS is a bargain – even after Black Friday

This TCL 40-inch HDR TV with Fire OS is a bargain – even after Black Friday

Hannah Davies 20 hours ago
Samsung’s iPad rival can be had for just over £150 if you act fast

Samsung’s iPad rival can be had for just over £150 if you act fast

Jessica Gorringe 24 hours ago
Save over £200 on the four-star Eufy robot vacuum and mop

Save over £200 on the four-star Eufy robot vacuum and mop

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Stock up on Xbox controllers with this huge price cut

Stock up on Xbox controllers with this huge price cut

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access