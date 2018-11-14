Trending:

AO Black Friday Deals – what to expect and deals live now

Thomas Deehan

AO Black Friday Deals: The online electrical retailer has become a staple of Black Friday, and here’s where you can find AO’s best deals.

AO – Black Friday 2018

In the relatively short time that AO.com has been around, the online-only retailer has already established a massive presence on the market and is now considered one of the go-to sites for some of the best Black Friday deals.

Just take a gander at last year’s deals and it’s not hard to see why AO.com has become so popular amongst consumers. One of the best deals to come out of AO’s Black Friday sale was a massive £100 saving to be had on Samsung’s UE55MU6220 55” 4K HDR Curved TV, coming it at just £549.

When it came to gaming, AO.com went head-to-head with Currys PC World in an attempt to outdo each other for the best console bundle. Through AO.com, you could pick up a PS4 Slim with FIFA18, Destiny 2, Gran Turismo Sport, Knowledge is Power and an extra DualShock controller for the low price of just £249.

If smart speakers are more your cup of tea, then you’ll be happy to know that last year’s sale saw the Google Home and Google Home Mini discounted to just £78 and £34 respectively. With the recent release of newer Google Home devices (as well as several Amazon Echo updates), expect to see even better smart speaker deals this time around.

Aside from its deals, AO is also known for its stellar customer service. Any product bought through AO can be returned within 100 days – on the basis that it hasn’t been used – absolutely free. This is a particularly handy feature for any miscalculated Christmas gifts that eventually need to be returned.

AO – Deals Live Now

AO has decided to get ahead of the Black Friday fun by starting its sale early. We expect even more deals to drop closer to November 23rd, but there are still plenty of great savings to check out in the meantime – just have a look below.

AO Phone Deals

Best AO SIM-Free Deals

Huawei P20 128GB Smartphone – Black

At its previous price, the Huawei P20 was a tricky sell but with a massive £200 off, it's an absolute steal.

AO.com

|

Save £200

|

Now £399

View Deal

Now £399

|

Save £200

|

AO.com

Huawei P20 Pro 128GB Smartphone – Black

As Trusted Reviews' Product of the Year, there are plenty of reasons to love the Huawei P20 Pro, but I think a £170 saving really helps to seal the deal.

AO.com

|

Save £170

|

Now £629

View Deal

Now £629

|

Save £170

|

AO.com

AO Laptop Deals

Best AO Laptop Deals (Price: Low to high)

Microsoft Surface Pro 12.3" 2-in-1 Laptop 2017 - Silver

This same offer ran during Amazon Prime Day so here's another chance for anyone who missed it the first time.

AO.com

|

Save £250

|

Now £999

View Deal

Now £999

|

Save £250

|

AO.com

Microsoft Surface Laptop 13.5" Laptop - Platinum

It might be sleek and stylish, but the Surface Laptop doesn't come cheap… until now. Time to grab a whopping £400 saving on one of the best laptops on the market.

AO.com

|

Save £400

|

Now £1,149

View Deal

Now £1,149

|

Save £400

|

AO.com

AO TV Deals

Best AO TV Deals

Philips 50PUS6523 50" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR and Freeview Play HDR 10/HLG – Dark Silver

A 50 inch Philips TV for just £349 – surely not? This amazing deal is now part of AO.com's Black Friday sale, so don't miss out while it's still available.

AO.com

|

Save £50

|

Now £349

View Deal

Now £349

|

Save £50

|

AO.com

Techwood 55AO6USB 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with Freeview Play – Black

If you're happy to go with a lesser known brand, then you can get an extra five inches on your TV for the same great price as above. Not too shabby.

AO.com

|

Save £30

|

Now £349

View Deal

Now £349

|

Save £30

|

AO.com

AO Camera Deals

Best AO Camera Deals

GoPro Hero5 Black

Right now, AO has the competition beat on price for the GoPro Hero5, taking off a massive £140 from the original RRP. For one of the best action cameras on the market, £269 is a steal.

AO

|

Save £140

|

Now £259

View Deal

Now £259

|

Save £140

|

AO

GoPro 3-Way Camera Mount

Getting to the heart of the action is what GoPro is all about, but sometimes you just need a steady hand. With this £10 saving rom AO, you can pick up an official GoPro mount on the cheap. Sorted.

AO

|

Save £10

|

Now £59

View Deal

Now £59

|

Save £10

|

AO

AO Washing Machine Deals

Best AO Washing Machine Deals

Hoover Dynamic Next DXOA410C3 10Kg Washing Machine with 1400 rpm - White - A+++ Rated

An early Black Friday saving on this Hoover washing machine with a big 10kg capacity.

AO

|

Save £30

|

Now £269

View Deal

Now £269

|

Save £30

|

AO

Indesit My Time EWD81482W 8Kg Washing Machine with 1400 rpm - White - A++ Rated

A low price for this quiet and capacious 8kg washing machine, which includes a speedy 20 minute quick wash option. It’s one of the best-value washing machines on the market.

AO

|

Now £239

View Deal

Now £239

|

AO

